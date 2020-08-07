Explainer: No deaths among meat workers but conditions in plants described as 'perfect storm' for spread of virus

There have been no known deaths among meat workers due to Covid-19 but the hold the virus has taken on their industry has raised fears of a second lockdown countrywide.

The number of staff from the big processing plants of the Midlands that are currently hospitalised is believed to be “in double digits”.

More cases were revealed last night following a spike in positive tests among staff at factories in Kildare and Offaly.

“I’m waiting for a test result,” said a worker at Kildare Chilling last night, who did not want to be named.

“A good few of the boys in the beef end are positive and it seems to be going through the whole place. It started in the lamb boning hall and progressed from there. We made a huge effort with handsanitising and wore masks and visors religiously in beef, but it got in.”

“No one has shown symptoms, apart from one man who found it hard to breathe and is in hospital. There were barriers put up between us, but some people were lackadaisical and went to house parties.”

Another six staff out of 42 tested positive at the family business O’Brien Fine Foods, which produces Brady’s Ham. The new cases were revealed after almost a third of the workforce tested positive on Thursday, triggering the shutdown of the processing plant.

From the start of this pandemic, Covid 19 has become a scourge in meat plants.

The industry that accounts for almost €4bn of food exports into the UK, EU and world markets and employs 16,000 people at 50 major processing sites was one of the few sectors to remain open during the lockdown.

The first case at a plant was recorded on St Patrick’s Day and there have been a number of clusters since, most notably outbreaks at Rosderra Irish Meats plants in Roscrea and Edenderry.

Siptu forecast in June that if there is a second wave during the pandemic it will originate in a meat plant.

Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland told a Dail committee that he disagreed with the union last month.

Other industry representatives assured politicians they had “reached a point of perfection” with no active cases.

Their members’ factories were gearing up to deal with heightened demand from their main markets following the shutdown.

These recent outbreaks will not encourage people to rush out to buy their big brands although there is no evidence of any danger.

When asked about the risk of contamination to food, an O’Brien’s Fine Foods spokesperson referred to a statement by a professor of microbial diseases at UCD.

“On food safety, I’d refer you to Paddy Mallon’s comment today who said there’s no risk of infection transfer from meat packing,” she said yesterday.

The meat processing bosses insist they have taken drastic measures to prevent outbreaks, and signalled that transmission is likely to be happening outside the workplace.

At O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Tinahoe, daily temperature tests have been taking place since April.

Like other employers in the industry, they list a litany of measures taken to tackle the virus.

These include the installation of Perspex screens between workers who bone meat in big halls, staggered shifts, information bulletins in a variety of languages, mandatory PPE and deep cleaning routines.

A sign outside the O'Brien Fine Foods plant in Timahoe Co KIldare where a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th August 2020

A sign outside the O'Brien Fine Foods plant in Timahoe Co KIldare where a coronavirus outbreak was confirmed. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th August 2020

But unions claim sone working conditions have helped create the perfect storm for the spread of the virus. They say that key among these is the fact that 95pc of workers - who earn little more than the €10.10 an hour minimum wage - do not have sick pay schemes.

The upshot, they claim, is that they will show up for work despite not feeling the best. Being on a tight budget encourages car pooling, sharing accommodation and even rooms.

Unions claim many staff are still working in close proximity in the boning halls and production lines. They talk about bottlenecks in narrow corridors near canteens and toilets in factories that were designed in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Noise pollution as production line staff use their saws, they say, forces them to shout, spewing out droplets that may be pumped around by industrial air cooling systems.

Less than a third of the total workforce are Irish nationals. Many are Brazilians, South Africans and Eastern European employees. Unions claim the variety of languages makes public health messaging and contact tracing more challenging.

Temperature testing did not prevent the latest outbreaks and a high portion of cases were asymptomatic.

Siptu divisional organiser Greg Ennis sees one main solution - repeated, blanket, mandatory testing.

At O’Brien’s Fine Foods, management brought in a private firm to get the testing done quickly because of a lack of HSE resources.

Siptu officials claim they have highlighted the vulnerability of the meat trade since Michael Creed was Minister for Agriculture but got a “negative response”.

Mr Ennis said some meat employers provide better conditions than others and said so far there have been no meat worker deaths in the Republic. However, a Brazilian women who worked at a Moy Park plant in Northern Ireland passed away due to the virus.

In total, nine percent of meat workers have been infected with Covid-19 during the pandemic.

“We need immediate shut down of factories where there are cases, without loss of earnings,” said Mr Ennis.

“Mandatory testing, unannounced inspections by the Health and Safety Authority and improved sick pay is key to winning this battle with Covid.

“At the moment, we are losing it and so, I’m not surprised by the number of infections.”