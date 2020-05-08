| 17°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Is the Leaving Cert really cancelled?


(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

Katherine Donnelly Email

Sweeping changes to this year’s Leaving Cert will allow students the option of being assessed through a system of predictive grades instead of exams.

However, it is understood that candidates who want to sit the traditional exams – and they have a legal right to do so - will also be facilitated.

Education Editor Katherine Donnelly answers the key questions surrounding the new proposed marking:

Related Content