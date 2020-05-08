Explainer: Is the Leaving Cert really cancelled?

Sweeping changes to this year’s Leaving Cert will allow students the option of being assessed through a system of predictive grades instead of exams.

However, it is understood that candidates who want to sit the traditional exams – and they have a legal right to do so - will also be facilitated.

Education Editor Katherine Donnelly answers the key questions surrounding the new proposed marking:

Is the Leaving Cert really cancelled?

As we know it, yes. It is being replaced by a system of predictive grades. However, there are also plans to hold a sitting of the Leaving Cert on a date to be decided, for those students who really want to sit it.

And when might that be?

That will be subject to public health advice. It is considered unlikely to be held in time to allow results from it to be considered for college entry this year, so, at the moment, it looks like there will be a special sitting sometime in the next school year, if the demand is there.

So college entry will be based on this system of predictive grades?

Yes.

What are predictive grades?

Predictive grades are what your teacher/school believes you would have achieved if you sat the exam. Schools have a lot of data on student achievement and teachers are professionals who know their students well.

The grades will be based on a set of past results, such as house exams, and account may also be taken of how individual students rank in comparison with their classmates. Account will also be taken of a school’s overall performance profile to ensure the results are broadly in line of what would be expected.

What happens then?

Data from all schools will be collated nationally and students will be awarded grades and, from those grades, students who have applied to the CAO for college entry can convert them into points, as usual.

Will it be the same grading system as applies in the Leaving Cert?

Yes it will be H1, H2 and O1, O2 etc.

Will the third-level college accept the grades?

Yes, Dr Alan Wall, Chief Executive of the Higher Education Authority told Independent.ie that it had been confirmed that the predictive grading system was acceptable as a basis for college entry.

Will students buy into this?

Well, a survey by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) last weekend showed that 79pc of sixth years now favoured predictive grades, rather than waiting and wondering about exams.

What about students who feel a teacher is down on them and doesn’t treat them fairly?

Teacher professionalism will be key in this process and it will be up to principals and managers to ensure that the grades they pass on are a fair reflection of student performance.

And, what happens if I’m not happy with the grades awarded by my school?

We are awaiting details, but it is understood that there will be some form of an appeal system, but it is likely to be limited to particular circumstances.