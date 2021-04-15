Explainer: Ireland’s vaccination roll-out is ‘back on track’ – what does this mean for you?

“Back on track.” It's a phrase politicians were in a race to exclaim to the nation this morning as they spoke of how our Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been saved.

But are they right? They are the same people who gushed about "gamechanger" vaccines only to be announcing disappointing news about the same jabs weeks later.

The truth about our vaccination campaign is that it is basically solid and will proceed at a steady pace but there are several unknowns and uncertainties ahead.

What does “back on track” mean for people waiting for a vaccine?

A The politicians are saying the aim to have around 80pc of the population with at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June is now more probable. Two events happened this week which threatened that.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was confined to people in their 60s due to a very low risk of serious blood clots. And the first deliveries of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will make up over 600,000 doses due here over April, May and June, was put on hold while a review of a small number of the same kind of blood clots is underway.

So why the optimism?

Yesterday Pfizer decided to bring forward to the next three months around 50 million doses that had been due to the EU from July. Ireland will get around 545,000 doses, which will vaccinate 272,500 people. The total number of doses for all vaccines due here in April, May and June was 3.9 million. Now the promised extra 545,000 doses from Pfizer are added to that. But it is not that simple.

What could go wrong?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will report next week on its assessment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are concerns around this. It is reviewing very rare cases of unusual blood clots found in a small number of people who got the vaccine in the United States and which occurred in most cases in combination with low levels of platelets. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is made with the same technology as the AstraZeneca vaccine. They are both viral vector vaccines where the body builds an immune response to the intended virus.

It remains to be seen what the assessment of the EMA will be but there is a possibility that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) here may have to look at taking a similar precautionary approach as to the AstraZeneca vaccine and limit it to older age groups. It would narrow the HSE's options, but there is relief that it will have access to the additional Pfizer doses.

What is in the HSE's rebooted vaccination plan?

The HSE has had to redraw the plan after the AstraZeneca vaccine was confined to the over-60s.The vaccine was due to be rolled out to people at very high risk or at high risk of Covid-19 due to underlying illness.

Up to 100,000 people in this category had their appointments cancelled this week. They will now be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Is it just the over-60s who will get the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Yes, specifically people in their 60s, aged 60 to 69. Their risk should they get Covid-19 is much higher than the very small risk they face of a blood clot. There is an urgency to get older age groups vaccinated as early as possible.

Some people in their 60s are concerned they are the only ones getting AstraZeneca. Are they right to be concerned?

It's understandable that they have questions. The vaccine is not being given to the under-60s or over-70s. However, it is a very good vaccine which is 76pc effective. It is 100pc effective against severe Covid-19 disease. They are at higher risk from the virus due to age. The risk of a blood clot is very low, estimated at between four and 10 in every one million people. Weighing one risk against another puts it in perspective.

The portal to allow people aged 65 to 69 to register for an AstraZeneca vaccine opened today. How will it work?

It is open to 69-year-olds today, 68-year-olds tomorrow and descending age groups to 65 in the coming days. You need to give basic details including your date of birth, PPS number and Eircode. You will be contacted with an appointment a few days in advance. All of this age group will go to a vaccination centre for the jab and not to their GP.

Not everyone has a computer or phone to register. People can also ring up the HSE at 1850 24 1850 and make an appointment over the phone.

There is a three-month gap between injections. The first people could be called next week. There are around 400,000 people in this age group in the country.

If people in their 60s do not want the AstraZeneca vaccine, do they have a choice? Should they wait until the portal opens to the under-60s and get another vaccine?

There is no choice of vaccine for anyone in this roll-out. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this morning that if people refuse an AstraZeneca vaccine they will go to the back of the queue, which could mean not being vaccinated until September. The advice is to take the vaccine you are offered and get protection as early as you can. There are also freedoms that come with vaccination and as the country opens up people who have had the jab can enjoy more activities.

Is the portal system for the rest of the roll-out based on age?

Yes. After this it will move to people in their 50s, then 40s and downwards.

Will there be a longer gap between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

Not for now – maybe when it moves to younger people. It is 28 days now and that will stay. There are pros and cons to extending the gap between doses. You cover more people earlier with one dose but we need to know more about how long that dose gives protection for.

Will some people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine already have a longer gap between doses?

People who are medically vulnerable will not. It remains 12 weeks. But healthy people, mostly healthcare workers under 60, will wait 16 instead of 12 weeks for now. They might get a second shot of another vaccine.

What happens to people with underlying conditions whose appointments were cancelled this week?

They will be rescheduled and will probably be seen next week. They will now get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

