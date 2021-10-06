| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How much do we know about long-term protection from Covid-19 vaccines as booster jabs loom?

Just how well is vaccination preventing infection, illness, hospitalisation and death?

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

How far Covid-19 booster vaccines should be extended is the next big question facing us in the coming months.

Much will depend on the real-world data that is coming back about how full dose vaccination is holding up in protecting people from infection, illness, hospitalisation and death.

Some countries are already well ahead, with Israel banning anyone without a Covid-19 booster jab from entering indoor venues.

Most Watched

Privacy