Explainer: How is the Covid-19 situation unfolding in countries that lifted all restrictions?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is ramping up roll-out. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Getty Images Expand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is ramping up roll-out. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Getty Images

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Covid restrictions are set to remain in Ireland until early next year amid concerns over the recent rise in cases and hospitalisations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged everyone to have a “sense of perspective” after receiving criticism over the decision to delay a full reopening of society.

But how have the countries which lifted all restrictions fared in terms of case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths?

