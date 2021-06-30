| 14.8°C Dublin

Explainer: How is Ireland's vaccine rollout going ahead of tomorrow’s July 1st target deadline?

The spotlight on the vaccination rollout is intensifying – Health Correspondent Eilish O’Regan gives us the lowdown on Ireland’s progression ahead of tomorrow’s 82pc target deadline

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said a number of vulnerable groups are not yet fully vaccinated and remain at significant risk to the severe impact of Covid-19 Expand

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said a number of vulnerable groups are not yet fully vaccinated and remain at significant risk to the severe impact of Covid-19

Eilish O'Regan

Another Covid-19 wave, fuelled by the Delta variant, is on the way but how severe it will be is still unknown.

The spotlight on the vaccination rollout is intensifying.

We have been warned of exponential growth in the spread of the virus in August until more vaccination and immunity through infection slows it down in September and October.

