The early Sunday morning announcement that the roll out of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 is being put on temporary hold here will cause concern.

However, it is important to point out that it is a precautionary move. Good vigilance means these tough decisions must be taken.

The worry surrounds the association of blood clots in a number of people who got the vaccine.

There is no evidence that the vaccine caused the blood clots and the cases are under investigation by the European Medicines Agency.

Around 117,000 doses of the vaccine were administered here so far.

Q: What has led to the decision to temporarily put the administration of the vaccine on hold?

A: It was recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), who are the experts overseeing the vaccine roll out here. It followed information from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after getting the vaccine.

The three health workers, all aged under 50, in Norway were treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and low count of blood platelets. Health experts said they had "unusual " symptoms They were quite sick. The health officials in Norway say they do not know if there is a link with the vaccine.

Q: Is this the first time reports of blood clots in people who got the vaccine has happened?

A: No .The issue came to light last week the European Medicines Agency (EMA)met in emergency session.

The EMA said 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” or blood clots had been reported among 5 million people Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended roll out of the vaccine last week. Austria was first to report a case involving a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a blood clot.

Denmark suspended it for two weeks after a 60 year old woman was given a vaccine from the same batch used in Austria .She formed a blood clot and died.

Their response led to reports of possible serious side effects in other European countries.

Norway described it as a cautionary decision. Iceland is awaiting the results of a full investigation by the EMA. Italy’s health authority said it was banning the use of the suspect batch after being notified of “some serious adverse effects”, but stressed the move was precautionary and no link had been established with the vaccine.

Q: What have investigations found so far?

A: It seems that there is no evidence of a higher rate of blood clots in people who got the vaccine. They number reported so far do not exceed what would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population. More than 11m doses have been administered in the UK and it has not reported any higher than normal rate of blood clots.

Phil Bryan, head of the UK medicines regulatory agency MHRA, said reports of blood clots so far didn’t exceed what would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population. “Available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause,” he said

Q: Have any cases been reported in Ireland?

A: Nearly 110,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered here up to the middle of last week. The Medicines watchdog , the Health Products Regulatory Authority, said it has received a small number of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine

However it said "the nature of the reports has not raised concern. These reports have been

sent to the EMA and will form part of the investigation. The HPRA said Ireland was among 17 countries which received the same batch which led to a suspension of the vaccine in Austria. It was administered to people here in the second half of February.

Q: Are the cases associated to a particular batch?

A: No. Last week it was thought a particular batch was involved but it has now widened to other batches.

Q When are we expected to get the results of the EMA investigation?

A: It should be completed at the end of the week.

Q: Will the roll out of the AstraZeneca vaccine be put on hold until then?

A: Yes. It was planned to vaccinate more healthcare workers and people at high risk of Covid-19 due to underlying illness with AstraZeneca vaccine this week.That will now be temporarily halted. The decision does not affect the roll out to the over 70s who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Q: Who has received the vaccine so far?

A: It is mostly healthcare workers and the first number of people with underlying illness at high risk from Covid-19.

Q: What does this mean for people who have got their first dose and are awaiting their second?

A: If you have already received the first dose, as it stands there is no delay in getting the second. The first doses were administered in February. The NIAC last week endorsed a 12 week gap in doses for all age groups including the over 65s. It is found to be more effective with the longer gap.

Q: What are the symptoms of a blood clot?

A: The National Immunisation Advisory Committee said in the rare event that someone who has received the Covid-19 AstraZeneca feels increasingly unwell more than three days after vaccination, and/or who notices larger or smaller blue spots in the skin (purpuric, non-blanching rash, skin haemorrhages) they should consult their doctor or out-of-hours medical service.

General symptoms include a throbbing or cramping pain, swelling, redness and warmth in a leg or arm. Others include sudden breathlessness, sharp chest pain and a cough or coughing up blood. Blood clots can be life threatening if not treated quickly.

Q Is this an over-reaction?

A: No. It is good surveillance. The vaccines have only started to be administered in recent months so it is prudent to put a temporary pause if their are concerns. If the EMA investigation gives the all clear than gives confidence to people getting the vaccine. The risk of such a pause it that it can lead to uncertainty. But people should remember that Covid-19 is a killer disease .

Q: What has AstraZeneca said on the decision?

A: In a statement, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said: “An analysis of our safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

"In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population.

“In clinical trials, no trends or patterns were observed with regard to pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, or events possibly related to thrombocytopenia. A careful review of all available safety data including these events is ongoing and AstraZeneca is committed to sharing information without delay. We also note that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has asked for an assessment of events related to thrombocytopenia from other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers (per communication 11 March).”

Q: What are the outcomes of vaccines so far?

A: They have proved very effective in reducing infection, illness and death from Covid-19.The biggest problem is supply and the fact we don't have enough to meet demand. A reduction in cases in the community combined with widespread vaccination is out way out of the draconian restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Q: Will the roll out of other vaccines continue?

A: Yes.The Pfizer vaccine, which is the most plentiful, along with Moderna will continue to be rolled out. The first batches of the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive next month.

