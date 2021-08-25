THERE are approximately six weeks before the final pandemic restrictions will be lifted.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has signalled that there are four to six weeks before the population reaches maximum protection from the Covid vaccine.

Both Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Dr Holohan have expressed optimism that all restrictions – with the exception of social distancing and mask-wearing – will be lifted before Christmas.

This time next week, the country’s final road out of lockdown will have been published by the Government, but what do we know about the roadmap so far?

What will happen in the next seven days?

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meet today to discuss the current trajectory of the virus.

They will then pen a letter to Minister Donnelly, giving an update on the epidemiological situation and on what restrictions should be eased.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will then meet on Friday, consider the public health advice and decide on what measures should be eased and when.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin will meet with representatives of the live sector next Monday, in a meeting that will be attended by both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

A full Cabinet meeting will then sign off on the roadmap out of the last of the restrictions on Tuesday.

What are Nphet likely to say?

Dr Holohan gave a good indication of what Nphet are thinking at the moment at yesterday’s press briefing.

He said that while vaccine uptakes have been very high, they are not quite high enough.

The ‘emergency’ phase of the vaccine rollout will conclude by the end of September and more than 90pc of people over the age of 12 will be fully vaccinated.

It is likely that many recommendations Nphet give for the easing of restrictions will take place after that happens.

Covid passes

Dr Holohan also indicated yesterday that in four to six weeks, when the population has maximum vaccine protection, restrictions will be eased for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

This will mean an end to Covid passes for indoor pubs and restaurants. A date for when this will happen is yet to be decided by Government.

However, Covid passes may remain for bingo halls, bowling alleys, fitness, yoga and dance classes and studios.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is expected to push for the reopening of businesses that are currently closed, for people who are fully vaccinated or immune from Covid-19.

Can unvaccinated people attend the All-Ireland football final?

Dr Holohan also suggested that the All-Ireland football final, taking place at Croke Park on September 11, should be “confined” to fully vaccinated people.

The GAA says this has not been communicated as "official policy" from Government regarding other large-scale matches.

Minister Donnelly said he would be “very surprised if there are any changes given how soon those events are happening”.

Will Electric Picnic go ahead?

Festival goers got their hopes up yesterday when organisers called for Electric Picnic to go ahead after Dr Holohan said there would not be a major concern with fully vaccinated punters attending.

However, Laois County Council today said that they would not be changing their mind and the festival will not be happening this year.

Masks and social distancing

The compulsory wearing of masks on public transport and in shops is likely to remain for the coming months.

One senior source said it is unlikely that basic public health measures, such as masks and social distancing, will be scrapped any time soon as the Delta variant rages and daily cases remain high.

However, a phased return to the office may see the reduction of the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre.

Concerts and live events

The resumption of large-scale indoor and outdoor events will be central to the reopening roadmap.

It is understood that Culture Minister Catherine Martin will push for full capacity at indoor events, for people with a Covid Cert, to resume “as early as possible”.

The Minister also wants indoor arts and drama to reopen in September, in line with the schools coming back.

It is also understood that the number of spectators permitted at horse racing meetings will increase above the current limit of 500.

Nightclubs

Nightlife campaign group Give Us The Night have asked that clubs be open “no later than the beginning of October”.

Government sources earlier this week expressed caution on the reopening of nightclubs to full capacity without social distancing.

A plan for reopening of nightclubs is currently being drafted, with potential for trial events.

A high-level source said that while the live events sector will see the increase in capacity at concerts, public health will gauge the effect of schools reopening, students back on university campuses and employees returning to offices on the spread of the virus.