Explainer: Could rising cases of Covid-19 mean more outbreaks in our nursing homes?

​Are the seeds of another nursing home Covid-19 crisis being sown?

A number of cases of the virus have been picked up in nursing homes in the last month but the levels of infection remain low.

Currently there are 37 “open” nursing-home outbreaks of Covid-19 but these are likely to involve small numbers.

Nevertheless, the evidence that if there is increased community transmission of Covid-19 then nursing homes and other congregated settings are at risk is borne out again.

What lessons have been learned as we head towards autumn and winter?

Tragic deaths

Residents of nursing homes have accounted for more than half the deaths from Covid-19 here. These fatalities served to put the spotlight on the homes and it highlights the need for increased supports in staffing, testing, protective wear and specialist guidance. The accusation against health authorities here earlier this year is that the threat to nursing homes from the virus was not recognised or acted on early enough. It has led to action but a wider plan is still needed.

Testing

One of the key measures which has made a difference is testing for the virus. The HSE now carries out regular testing at nursing homes to pick up infections. This means that people who are infected but asymptomatic are identified and can self–isolate. One of the problems in the past was that these cases were not found and the virus was being unwittingly spread.

Symptoms

In the early stages of the pandemic it was not clear that older people can have symptoms which are not typical. It is now known that instead of fever, cough and shortness of breath, some elderly residents can suffer lethargy, confusion, loss of appetite or deterioration in condition between checks. The knowledge means there is less chance of missing a diagnosis.

Protective wear

A major weakness last spring was the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), which staff need to shield themselves from the virus. The HSE has been supplying nursing homes with this gear now for many months but there is always a fear that supplies will come under pressure again from international demand.

Private homes

Most of the nursing homes here are privately run. They are reliant on the Fair Deal scheme which supports older people’s accommodation. Although they had this major financial tie with the State, private nursing homes were outside the HSE when it came to running their businesses. This was a weakness early in the pandemic but the HSE has since recognised it needs strong links with the private homes in order to protect residents.

Infection control

The watchdog Hiqa found many nursing home owners were struggling with infection control and were unable to stem the spread of the virus in their facilities. Ensuring that managers and staff have a better grasp of this key area will be crucial this winter and it is not yet clear if all of those home owners who were overwhelmed by the virus are ready.

Specialist oversight

Another gap which has been found has been the lack of medical officers overseeing the homes. This will be important in providing the specialist guidance needed going forward.

Staffing

The HSE stepped in to provide staffing support at the height of the pandemic to private nursing homes. Home care workers were redeployed. Shortage of staff however remains an issue.

Discharging patients to nursing homes

Private nursing homes have said in some instances patients were discharged to their care from hospital although they had the virus .This contributed to the spread. Since then new procedures have been put in place in relation to testing and isolation to try to avoid this scenario.

Public nursing homes

There remains concern about HSE- run nursing homes, several of which are still in outdated buildings with old-style Nightingale wards with multi-occupancy. The HSE has failed to meet deadlines to replace or refurbish all of these homes and this means the residents will have to spend another winter in these cramped conditions.