| 20.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Could rising cases of Covid-19 mean more outbreaks in our nursing homes?

Spread of disease in the community could hit nursing homes this autumn and winter

stock photo: nursing home Expand
Stock Image Expand

Close

stock photo: nursing home

stock photo: nursing home

Getty Images/EyeEm

Stock Image

Stock Image

/

stock photo: nursing home

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

​Are the seeds of another nursing home Covid-19 crisis being sown?

A number of cases of the virus have been picked up in nursing homes in the last month but the levels of infection remain low.

Currently there are 37 “open” nursing-home outbreaks of Covid-19 but these are likely to involve small numbers.