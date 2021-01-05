Explainer: Are schools in other countries closing in a bid to curb the third wave of coronavirus?

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has imposed a lockdown with schools closed to most pupils until February. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Government ministers are set to discuss plans to keep schools closed until the end of the month at a Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee meeting this afternoon, so a formal decision is yet to be made.

Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved schools to remote teaching for the majority until February.

His move followed Nicola Sturgeon imposing a lockdown on Scotland for the rest of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

Northern Ireland, which is already under a six-week lockdown, will also see its period of remote learning for school children extended.

But what is happening in other European countries?

Italy

The Italian government has also decided to postpone the Thursday reopening of high schools to 50pc of their capacity until Monday.

Some regions, including northern Veneto around Venice, have decided to delay the reopening until January 31.

Read More

Germany

Germany imposed a second hard lockdown on December 16, closing schools, shops and restaurants after a partial lockdown introduced in early November did not bring the hoped-for reduction in new infections.

The education ministers agreed on Monday that each federal state will take the decision on when and how schools will reopen.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands closed its schools in mid-December as part of its toughest lockdown measures yet.

Schools closed for five weeks until January 19. However, the NL Times is reporting that additional restrictions in education could be announced next week and that schools will not reopen as previously planned.

The Outbreak Management Team now also wants children under the age of 12 with symptoms of Covid-19 to be tested for the virus, following reports that the UK variant sees more cases in children.

France

French schools have reopened after the holidays on January 4, as the government considers tighter restrictions.

The Education Minister has said the government does not want to “deprive” their children of school.

Austria

Austria will extend its lockdown until at least January 24, it was confirmed yesterday.

Schools will also remain closed until the end of the month, adding an additional week to its planned lockdown, which includes a mandatory stay-at-home order.

The rest of the world?

In Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a second state of emergency in parts of the country after data showed that restrictions failed to stop the virus spreading during the festive season.

However, the central government is not considering expansive school closures even if a state of emergency is declared, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Cabinet minister leading the country’s coronavirus response, said on Monday.

Kenya fully reopened its schools yesterday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, being the last country in East Africa to do so, despite concerns from parents.

Thailand’s Ministry of Education is closing all schools until at least January 31.

Read More

Online Editors