| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: All you need to know about the dramatic changes in close contact rules

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

It may be the first major step towards the ultimate goal of living with Covid-19.

But the changes to isolation rules for people who have the virus, and also for close contacts, could be the most daring move yet at a time when the highly infectious Omicron variant is still raging.

Most Watched

Privacy