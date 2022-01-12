Explainer: All you need to know about the dramatic changes in close contact rules

It may be the first major step towards the ultimate goal of living with Covid-19.

But the changes to isolation rules for people who have the virus, and also for close contacts, could be the most daring move yet at a time when the highly infectious Omicron variant is still raging.

However, it may be the price needed to tackle staff absences and some workplaces nearly grinding to a halt.

Q. What changes are being made for people who test positive for Covid-19?

A. The self-isolation period now for everyone who tests positive is seven days.

This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Read More

Up to now if you got the virus and had received your Covid-19 booster vaccine, you self-isolated for seven days. If you had not been boosted it was 10 days.

But it is now cut to seven days regardless of vaccination status. People must take regular antigen tests over the seven days with the last test on the final day.

Q. Are there changes to the length of time someone who is a close contact of a confirmed case must restrict movements and stay at home?

A. If you have no symptoms and are boosted, you no longer need to restrict your movements for five days. However, you need to take antigen tests for seven days and also wear a medical face mask or a higher grade FFp2 mask for 10 days.

Q. Who else is exempt from restricting movements if they are a close contact?

A. A person with no symptoms who has had two doses of vaccine and tested positive for Covid since December 1 does not have to restrict their movements.

Q. What if somebody is a close contact and not boosted?

A. You still have to restrict your movements but it has been cut from 10 to seven days.

Q. When should the period of restriction start?

A. From the date of last contact with the positive case or if not known, from the date of notification.

Q. Are there changes around the type of Covid-19 test a person requires also?

A. Yes, for people aged four to 39, there is no longer an obligation to have it confirmed by a PCR test. However, it is still necessary to get a confirmatory test for those aged 40 and older.

Q. So if someone tests positive with an antigen test, how do they inform the HSE?

A. A portal is expected to be open in the next few days to set out their close contacts.

Q. Do people have to purchase antigen tests themselves?

A. If they are close contacts they will be sent the tests from their home to the HSE. Close contacts to date have been given three antigen tests with two days between each test.

Q. What is the rationale behind these changes?

A. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the changes are not without risk. But he said the high proportion of people who have received a Covid-19 booster shot has helped to provide a high level of protection from serious illness. This is one of the key reassurances behind the new measures.

It comes against a background of very high levels of absenteeism due to staff having to self-isolate or restrict their movements causing major disruption to some public services, including the health service, and also private businesses.

Q. When will these changes come into effect?

A. They are due to be implemented from midnight Thursday and will be in place until the end of February.

Q. Is Ireland an outlier in cutting the isolation period for people who have Covid-19?

A. It is even lower at five days in the United States. The UK is also planning to reduce it to five days. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States said its decision to cut the isolation was “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid-19 transmission occurs early in the course of the illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after.

Q. If I have a positive antigen test only can that be used to get a Covid cert?

A. It is still unclear but it is likely that a PCR test will continue to be needed for a Covid-19 recovery cert.

Q. Will an antigen test suffice for a sick cert?

A. There is no clarity on that yet. A Cabinet memo said that this will need to be worked out.

Q. Do the changes come with medical backing?

A. They have been signed off by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Q. What has been the reaction to the changes?

A. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said the change has the potential to lead to more people contracting the virus. It said that allowing potentially infected asymptomatic people to work will have an impact on case transmission. Professor of Immunology in DCU, Christine Loscher, said she was concerned about abandoning the need for close contacts to restrict movements across the board. She suggested exceptions could have been made for certain hard-hit areas instead. She is worried about the higher risk it will pose to some people vulnerable to the virus.

Q. Will antigen tests now be made available free?

A. There are no plans to subsidise or make antigen tests free. The HSE will send them to the homes of people who test positive or are close contacts.

Q. What about making medical face masks or higher grade masks more affordable?

A. This is not on the agenda now. The FFp2 masks in particular are expensive. The HSE is expected to send the higher grade masks to people who are positive or are close contacts.

Read More



