Experts warn controversial Mandatory Hotel Quarantine may have to return if new variants emerge

Health experts are urging the Government to have plans in place for reintroducing Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ) in the event that new Covid-19 variants emerge in the coming months.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the MHQ system was ending with immediate effect. It’s a decision that has been well received by the majority, but its controversial legacy will no doubt live on.

Following its introduction on March 26, 10,398 people checked into quarantine hotels, 593 of them tested positive for Covid-19 and over 3,400 lodged appeals to leave, with just 526 being granted. In total, 170 people fled the system and one-fifth (35) of them were returned.

On the face of it, these statistics raise questions about the system’s success and whether it was all worthwhile.

Dr Tomás Ryan, a neuroscientist at Trinity College Dublin, believes it was.

“We only caught so many cases but it was a huge deterrent, and I think people often ignore the thousands of people it prevented from entering the country,” he told Independent.ie.

“My view is that it is something that needs to be kept in reserve. It is necessary in case new variants arise and there should be plans there to restart it super quickly.

"Right now, with the high vaccination rate, it doesn’t really serve a purpose but as new variants of concern are emerging, like the variants seen in South America, it is important that we have the ability to keep new variants out.”

Dr Ryan said the system was ultimately flawed and would have been a bigger success “if properly used”.

“We were selectively applying it to certain countries and we could have used it to keep out the Alpha and Delta variants, but we didn’t,” he said.

Anthony Staines, a professor of public health systems at Dublin City University, said MHQ had “passed its sell-by date in Ireland”.

“We never did it properly. It probably saved some lives, it probably reduced infections somewhat but it was never done in a way that would have made a substantial difference to Covid,” he said.

“The only thing that has really worked is vaccination. If new variants emerge and we want to use MHQ to keep them out, we will have to do it much better than we did previously. The experience in Korea, Australia, China and Japan is that you either did it properly or there was not much point.”

Ireland’s MHQ system got off to a rocky start when three people absconded from the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry in Dublin the day after it was introduced.

Two of them were later returned to the facility, but searches for the third person proved unsuccessful.

In April, the online booking system had to be suspended due to capacity issues after the Government added 16 more countries to the Red List – but didn’t have enough hotel rooms to accommodate those travelling into the country.

The true cost of MHQ to the State also remains to be seen after a number of legal challenges were launched, with people claiming the system was unconstitutional.

One of the most high-profile cases involved two women who allegedly refused to enter quarantine after returning from a “boob job” trip to Dubai. They denied breaching the Health Act and subsequently brought a constitutional challenge which is ongoing.

Some critics slammed the system as “heartless” after details emerged of people being denied permission to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds.

Indepedent.ie previously reported on a young woman whose father died on the day she entered MHQ. The Department of Health refused her request to return to Argentina on humanitarian grounds.

Barbara Mandato flew into Ireland on April 19 with a negative PCR test and was then transported to the Red Cow Moran hotel, but when she arrived there she received a phone call saying her father Giuseppe Mandato (70), who was in perfect health while she was in Argentina, died after coming down with pneumonia.

Ms Mandato requested a review of her quarantine the following day so she could go home to be with her family.

In its decision letter, the Department of Health stated: “The attendance at a parent’s funeral or in the aftermath of their death does not amount to an exceptional or urgent humanitarian reason which would make it necessary and proportionate to end the applicant’s quarantine.”

Passengers who arrived in Ireland from high-risk countries had to pay €1,875 for a 12-night stay in a designated hotel.

The stay was reduced if a negative Covid-19 test was received on day 10 of quarantine.

At the height of the scheme, 60 countries were on the list of designated states including the US, France and Germany.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has always defended its introduction, even when the European Commission raised concerns after EU countries were added to the quarantine list.

In a statement announcing the end of MHQ, Mr Donnelly said the operation had been “successful”, “playing a central role in protecting the population, maintaining control of the disease and enabling the safe relaxation of restrictions on our economy and society”.

Just 98 people entered MHQ in Ireland in the past month, according to the Department of Health.

The six remaining countries on the list were all South American and travellers from these countries were released from quarantine on Saturday.

The Department of Health did not respond to queries about whether there are plans to reintroduce MHQ if the Covid-19 situation changes in the near future.

A spokesperson said the cumulative figure for how much travellers spent on MHQ will be established “once the system has been fully wound down”.



