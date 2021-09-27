| 9.3°C Dublin

Experts warn controversial Mandatory Hotel Quarantine may have to return if new variants emerge

The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel which was used as a Mandatory Hotel Quarantine. Photo: Reuters Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Health experts are urging the Government to have plans in place for reintroducing Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ) in the event that new Covid-19 variants emerge in the coming months.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the MHQ system was ending with immediate effect. It’s a decision that has been well received by the majority, but its controversial legacy will no doubt live on.

Following its introduction on March 26, 10,398 people checked into quarantine hotels, 593 of them tested positive for Covid-19 and over 3,400 lodged appeals to leave, with just 526 being granted. In total, 170 people fled the system and one-fifth (35) of them were returned.

