Experts vent over Christmas Covid plan that is ‘not based on science’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that around 950,000 booster shots or additional vaccines had now been administered

The Government’s Christmas anti-Covid plan may amount to the “worst of everything” and is not based on science, it was claimed yesterday.

Orla Hegarty, assistant professor at the School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy in UCD, said some recently built entertainment venues may have exceptional air quality but they are now confined to 50pc capacity.

“Another venue might not be safe at 50pc capacity,” she said, adding there could be particular risks around queueing for toilets.

Prof Hegarty has been at the forefront of the call for a well-founded ventilation policy which is enforced.

She said by issuing a blanket 50pc capacity rule it includes venues with very good air quality systems and also a number of unsafe places, causing a lot of collateral damage.

Referring to the six people per table limit in pubs and restaurants, she said: “Everyone is breathing the same air. It’s a bit like bringing back smoking in pubs and saying you can only smoke at your table.”

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology in Trinity College, said he could see the reduction in the numbers in hospitality having some effect, but implementing the four-households limit for people meeting in homes was “unenforceable”.

Read More

“A lot of people will just ignore it,” Prof Mills said.

“It is easier to implement regulation for bars and nightclubs, but there is no chance of policing it in homes.”

Commenting on the new Omicron variant, he said it was still unclear if it was more transmissible.

However, there was a worry vaccines would work less well against it because of its mutations, he added.

“It makes a strong case for the roll-out of booster vaccines,” Prof Mills said.

As the country faced another Christmas under the ominous cloud of Covid-19, a further 5,419 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals fell to 528, a reduction of 17. Of these, 110 are in ICU, down seven.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that around 950,000 booster shots or additional vaccines have now been administered.

Meanwhile, the latest tracker data from the ESRI covering November 16 to 23 showed people were beginning to be more cautious about meeting others.

“The reduction in close contacts, both with and without masks, has been mostly in homes, the location where most close contacts occur,” the ESRI said.

However, there was no difference in the number of people met for those aged over 40 or pensioners. There was a small reduction in visits to homes.

The survey found a small but significant increase in caution, but no obvious change in workplace behaviour. However, at the time the data was collected it only covered two days from the renewed work-from-home call.

It also found fewer people had concrete plans for activities over the next three months, with the biggest drops occurring in non-family gatherings.