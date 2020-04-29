A family apart: Cristina Pimentel (8) and brother Daniel (11)show a photo taken by their father of their newborn brother Jesus through a window at their grandparents’ house in Ronda, Spain, where they are staying. Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

No child has been found to have passed coronavirus to an adult, a major review of the evidence about the virus has found.

Studies into the impact of Covid-19 on young children suggest they "do not play a significant role" in spreading the virus and are less likely to become infected than adults.

While experts say more evidence is needed, they note there has not been a single case of a child under 10 transmitting the virus, even in contact tracing carried out by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Public health officials in Switzerland have announced that under-10s can hug their grandparents again because they pose them no risk.

Now a review carried out in partnership with the UK's Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has found the evidence "consistently demonstrates reduced infection and infectivity of children in the transmission chain".

Led by Dr Alasdair Munro, a clinical research fellow in paediatric infectious diseases, the research concluded: "Covid-19 appears to affect children less often, and with less severity, including frequent asymptomatic or subclinical infection. There is evidence of critical illness, but it is rare.

"The role of children in transmission is unclear, but it seems likely they do not play a significant role."

The review by the Don't Forget The Bubbles paediatric research project added: "The China/WHO joint commission could not recall episodes during contact tracing where transmission occurred from a child to an adult."

Kostas Danis, an epidemiologist at Public Health France, said the fact children developed a milder form of the diseases may explain why they did not transmit the virus.

While he said that it was possible children could infect others, there had not been a case to date and there was "no evidence that closing schools is an effective measure".

Further evidence from China showed when families had the virus, children were "unlikely to be the index case".

Professor Russell Viner, president of the RCPCH, said: "We are not seeing evidence that children are involved in spreading or transmitting the virus."

But he said it was too soon to say children could hug their grandparents, particularly as over-70s are the most vulnerable group.

