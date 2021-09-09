Expert calls for ‘streamlined’ system to manage Covid-19 cases in schools

A PUBLIC health expert has called for a ‘streamlined’ system to be put in place to manage Covid-19 cases in schools.

Professor of Immunology at DCU Christine Loscher said children should be able to return to the classroom after seven days if they have received two negative Covid tests.

She told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne that people still need to restrict their movements if they have been deemed a close contact, but the timeline need not be as long in some cases.

“I don’t think we can get away from close contacts restricting movement,” Prof Loscher said.

"Because we’re dealing with Delta, which is highly transmissible, but also, we’re dealing with a fully unvaccinated population if we’re talking about primary schools.

“The issue I see with it is, that logistically a 14-day (isolation) period doesn’t make sense in terms of how low risk this situation is if they are negative after a second test after five days.

“I think that prolonging it for 14 days is absolutely not necessary.”

Key to the ‘streamlined’ system which she is calling for is the continued provision of walk-in test centres, according to Prof Loscher.

She said parents should have the option to bring their children straight to one of these centres if the suspect they have caught the virus or if they are a close contact.

She argued the centres are also essential as workers return to offices and society continues to reopen in the coming weeks.

In relation to the current state of the pandemic in Ireland, Prof Loscher said the vaccine programme should halt further significant surges in case numbers.

“This is the first time we’ve seen a downward trend [in case numbers] in the last week or so. I think that possibly it will stay stable. We may see small increases in numbers as we move towards our opening of restrictions over the next three to four weeks.

“The vaccination will stop our case number surging and going very high – even in the case of easing of restrictions. I think we will still expect to see some up and downward trends over the next few weeks,” she added.

Meanwhile, when asked about the booster vaccine programme, Prof Loscher said all frontline healthcare workers should be given a booster mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) jab.

Last evening the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that people aged 80 or older and residents of nursing homes aged 65 and older will receive a booster Covid-19 vaccine.

Read More

All recipients of a booster shot will receive it no less than six months after receiving their first two shots and only mRNA vaccines will be used for the booster programme, regardless of what vaccine a person first received.

Prof Loscher said the next step is to examine if all people aged over 65 years need boosters and argued that frontline healthcare staff should receive them.

“We need to look at our healthcare workers, who would have got their vaccinations first,” she said.

"Given the Israeli data, potentially their immunity would be waning. They’ve predominantly had AstraZeneca, they need Pfizer boosters going into the winter to make sure that they are maximum covered.”

Earlier this morning, a public health expert appealed for calm in relation to concerns that have been raised regarding the HSE’s Covid-19 helpline for schools.

Dr Abigail Collins, HSE lead for schools on virus transmission in educational settings, said the helpline is working well for schools in general – except for schools in Dublin and other parts of the east coast where demand for support is higher.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that when a child who has contracted Covid-19 is taken out of the classroom, the risk to the rest of the group is greatly reduced if the correct public health measures are in place.

“The difficulty is in enhancing clinical teams to a very significant level,” Dr Collins said. “Children with symptoms who are diagnosed with Covid-19 are out of the school setting.

“That case is no longer in the class and the onward risks are very low with the right mitigation measures in place.

"So, we do appeal for sort of calm with this and we are working incredibly hard to reach principals.”

It comes as principals and school leaders call for a dedicated 24-hour helpline to be established to deal with outbreaks of the virus in schools – with many stating the contact-tracing duties are hindering their ability to teach and provide education properly.

Dr Collins said the HSE’s principal helpline has always been operational from 8am-4.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am-4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday.

“The difficulty is then, having taken the details from principals they are passed through to public health departments for us to contact the principals back for appropriate cases,” she said.

“And obviously with four times the number of cases in children, that is stretching clinical teams on the ground.”

This week the number of children who are out of school because they have been designated a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 jumped to over 14,000.

An estimated 1,500 schools are affected across the State – including 900 primary schools.

“The number of cases among children in the zero to 18-year-olds has increased dramatically over the summer since the children were last in school. That is clearly what has created a larger impact for schools, principals and families,” according to Dr Collins.

She said the number of outbreaks reported in schools and childcare facilities last week was in line with data recorded previously and “of a smaller nature”.

“So the signals, and they are very early signals, are that the picture is very similar to what we’ve seen beforehand but because the actual number of cases in children… is so very much higher than when we left off at the end of the last academic year, that is creating significant operational pressures and a larger number of close contacts being identified,” she added.