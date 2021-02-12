‘Expect legal challenge to hotel quarantines’, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warns

There could be a legal challenge over mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned .

Ahead of the Government adding 18 more countries to the list of regions from where people arriving here would be required to quarantine, Mr Varadkar predicted a challenge in the courts.

“It could be argued, and I think it will be argued, that it is disproportionate to impose mandatory hotel quarantine on people who do not have Covid when we do not do that to people who do have Covid,” he told the Dáil.

"At the moment, there are lots of people in the country who have tested positive for Covid and, fortunately, none of them are in mandatory hotel quarantine.

“That is where we may very well run into a very genuine legal issue around proportionality, because the vast majority of people travelling in from overseas do not have Covid.

“They have a test to say they do not (have Covid), whereas we know there are hundreds of people every day in Ireland testing positive for Covid and we do not mandatorily quarantine them.

He said it could be argued thatthe treatment of international arrivals was “disproportionate”, adding that “anything that could save hundreds of lives or thousands of lives is proportionate” in his view. Mr Varadkar made the remarks in answering a question from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy.

Read More

He later added: "What we have done thus far is to reduce international and oversea travel into Ireland by about 95pc. Anybody arriving in the country is required to have a PCR test taken three days before arrival. There is 98pc or 99pc compliance with that which is very good.

"Next week we expect to have legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine... We are adding 18 countries to the list for which mandatory hotel quarantine will be required, increasing it to 20.”

“We expect next week to have legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine. We’re adding 18 countries to the list of countries for which mandatory hotel quarantine will be required, so that’ll increase it to 20.”

Mr Varadkar pointed to the situation in Northern Ireland, calling it a “laggard”.

“At the moment, there isn’t any travel from beyond Britain and Ireland, but there is travel from Britain into Northern Ireland and there is no requirement to have a PCR test, nor one for mandatory home quarantine,” he said.

There are now Garda checks near the Border to discourage non-essential travel outside a five-kilometre limit.

Mr Varadkar appealed to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, “as a member of the Sinn Féin leadership”, to use his influence on the co-leaders of government in the North to change its policy.

Online Editors