Exceptions made to no visiting rule where possible for patients in palliative care - HSE

Exceptions can be made to the no visiting rule where possible for patients in palliative care, the HSE has said.

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) yesterday called for the health authority to clarify whether family members are allowed to visit patients nearing death in care facilities as strict no-visiting restrictions have been implemented in high-risk Covid-19 areas, such as ICU units.

A HSE spokesperson today said an exception can be made to the no visiting rule where possible for patients who are suffering with serious illness.

However, the numbers of family members allowed to visit is restricted.

A HSE spokesperson said: "An exception is made to the no visiting rule for patients who are palliative in so far as is possible and as you can appreciate this is challenging given the need to maintain strict infection control guidelines which are there to protect everyone. The numbers allowed to avail of this visiting is restricted."

The spokesperson said hospital staff are working to keep patients connected with family through video chat.

"Hospitals are making an incredible effort at a very difficult time to support all patients to maintain contact with their loved ones during their hospitalisation.

"Staff are hugely conscious of the importance of maintaining contact with families to reduce the isolation felt by patients and reassurance to their loved ones during their stay in hospital. Many hospitals have set up patient care package systems, patient specific postal systems and virtual visiting through the use of iPads and mobile phones."

The IHF has recommended that one family member should be allowed to visit every person who is dying in hospitals and care settings.

The group has also sought guidance from the health authority on how families can make a request to the hospital or care setting.

When asked to respond to the IHF's call for guidance at a briefing this morning, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry said: "The current advice we get is through The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to give advice on contacts, and any such advice or request from the Irish Hospice association, we will look through the experts of advisory groups advising any restrictions or ease of restrictions so there is a common policy and a common understanding for all healthcare settings."

