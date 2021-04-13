Our Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been set back again with the decision to stop giving the Oxford AstraZeneca jab to the under-60s.

The strategy will need a reboot following the decision to limit the vaccine to older age groups because of concerns about the jab’s very rare but serious blood-clotting side effect.

More than 240,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered here so far. Ireland’s decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) not to give it to the under 60s follows similar moves by a number of other EU countries.



Q What are the concerns around the vaccine?

A The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which Ireland looks to for guidance, said it is probable there is a link between the vaccine and rare blood clots in combination with low platelets, which are tiny blood cells that help your body form clots to stop bleeding.

They looked at blood clots in veins in the brain, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), and the abdomen, splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT), and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

They said the vaccine should come with a warning that, in very rare cases, it may cause potentially deadly blood clots.

It looked at 169 cases of CVST and 53 cases of SVT from 34 million jabs. CVST happens when a vein that drains blood from the brain is blocked by a clot. It can lead to a stroke. SVT is the same type of blood clot but it appears in the digestive system

Q What reason did NIAC give for its recommendation?

A It said risks and benefits vary by age. There are alternatives available for younger age groups.

It suggested that while the blood clots are extremely rare, consideration must be given to the fact that they carry a very high risk of death or severe outcome.

It estimated that the rare events occur in between four and 10 people in every one million, one of whom may die.

The decision was made after consulting with European colleagues and specialists in blood clotting.



Q Has any case of rare blood clotting occurred here?

A Yes, a woman who is around 40 and a healthcare worker developed one of these clots. She was successfully treated.

Q Are women more affected than men?

A The EMA found most of the blood clots were in women under 60 but that could be due to the fact that more females have received it so far through work in the health service.



Q Is Ireland’s response too cautious?

A It is erring on the conservative side and is in line with Germany, which is also confining it to the over 60s. Norway and Denmark have opted for full suspension. France has a 55-year cut off. In the UK is it confined to people over 30.



Q What are the odds of getting one of these rare blood clots after the vaccine?

A The EMA – which took into account data up until April 4 – suggested the clots occur once in every 150,000 jabs. The UK’s drugs regulator the MHRA gave a figure of one in 250,000 doses.



Q How effective is the AstraZeneca vaccine?

A It has an efficacy rate of around 76pc.There is a three-month gap between the first and second dose. It is highly effective in adults and it remains 100pc effective at preventing severe cases of the disease, according to its most recent trials. Another study found it was 62pc effective in stopping coronavirus infections in UK nursing homes.



Q Who has received the AstraZeneca vaccine in this country?

A It has been mainly given to healthcare workers. It has been given to more than 140,000 people aged 16 to 69 at very high risk from Covid-19 due to underlying medical conditions. They have all received a first dose so far because of the three month gap.



Q What about those who received a first dose – should they get a second?

A NIAC said that all should get a second dose as scheduled. But it makes an exception for people under 60 to have their scheduled dose extended to 16 weeks. This is allow for further assessment as well as whether they might a second dose of a another jab.



Q How reliant are we on AstraZeneca for vaccine supplies?

A It accounts for around one-fifth of vaccines. There are 813,000 doses due here in April, May and June. Around 3.9 million doses of various vaccines are scheduled to arrive here over the three months.



Q What progress has been made in roll-out so far?

A Up to Saturday 745,363 had got a first dose and 313,031 were fully vaccinated. The decision will be need a overhaul in strategy from the HSE and is expected to push the target of 80pc of the population with at least one dose by June out further.



Q What does AstraZeneca say?

A It said it recognised the decision. Reviews from the regulatory authorities in the EU and UK reaffirmed the vaccine offers a high-level of protection against all severities of Covid-19 and benefits continue to far outweigh the risks.

