'Everyone is afraid of a local lockdown in Kildare, Offaly and Laois'

Kildare is living in the “fear” of a lockdown, along with Offaly and Laois, a chamber of commerce representative has stated as he urged the need for Government assistance.

Allan Shine, chief executive officer of the County Kildare Chamber of Commerce, told the Irish Independent tonight: “We are concerned if there is a lockdown in the region, the effect that will have on business and workers, on children going back to school.

“What if there is a local lockdown? No one wants to go back to phase one. Everyone is afraid of a local lockdown in Kildare, in Offaly and in Laois. It’s a worrying time for all three counties.”

Mr Shine spoke after a spike in cases across the three counties. Earlier this evening Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, told a Covid-19 briefing that local lockdowns could not be ruled out.

“You can’t rule anything out,” Dr Glynn stated. “We will be monitoring the situation closely.”

O’Brien Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare, announced it was suspending services for a period after 80 cases of Covid-19.

The company stated it had taken every caution possible. The firm issued a statement explaining that just one isolated case was confirmed on May 15. But by August 5, 80 had been confirmed.

This showed how rapidly the virus had spread and has sent shockwaves through the county as one of its biggest employers works to protect its company and employees from the virus.

“There have been a number of outbreaks in meat factories over the past weeks,” Mr Shine said.

“They are some of the hardest businesses to control, mainly due to their nature of business and the number of people employed.

“O’Brien Fine Foods are a very respected company in Kildare and are extremely vigilant with their protective measures for infection control, including supervised distancing, mandatory face coverings and their staggered approach to breaks and start times.

“Our hope is the company can reopen as soon as the authorities allow as the O’Brien family are a huge employer in Kildare.

“Covid-19 is a pandemic we are all in the midst of and businesses in Kildare adhere to all protocols issued by the authorities.

“This is an unfortunate outbreak and we look forward to O’Brien Fine Foods opening their doors and resuming business in the coming weeks.”

Over the past 14 days, 246 cases have emerged in the three counties - 48pc or almost half of all cases.

Twenty-two cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare and eight in Laois, while six are in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties.

Thirty-nine cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case.

Dr Glynn said people living in the three counties had to pay particular attention to public health advice, including social distancing 2m from others, hand hygiene and limiting contacts.

Particular attention had to be headed by those in vulnerable groups, including the over 70s, who are urged to even stay 2m from people outside while exercising and to avoid public transport.

Masks will become a very high priority in these areas but from Monday everyone entering shops will have to wear masks across the country.

People must get in touch with their GP to be tested if they live in any of the three counties and experience symptoms of Covid-19 such as breathlessness, coughing, a loss of taste and smell.

