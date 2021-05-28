European Medicines Agency approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

A Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15 was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) today.

The vaccine is made by Pfizer BioNtech whose jab is already approved for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 and above.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee in this country has indicated its experts will look at the use of this vaccine for children who have underlying illness and also those who may be living in households where there are people who are medically compromised.

The new vaccine contains a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA) with instructions for producing a protein, known as the spike protein, naturally present in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The vaccine works by preparing the body to defend itself against SARS-CoV-2.

The use in children from 12 to 15 will be the same as it is in people aged 16 and above. It is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, given three weeks apart.

The effects in children were investigated in 2,260 children aged 12 to 15 years.

The trial showed that the immune response in this group was comparable to the immune response in the 16 to 25 age group (as measured by the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2).

The efficacy was calculated in close to 2,000 children from 12 to 15 years of age who had no sign of previous infection. These received either the vaccine or a placebo (a dummy injection), without knowing which one they were given. Of the 1,005 children receiving the vaccine, none developed Covid-19 compared to 16 children out of the 978 who received the dummy injection.

This means that, in this study, the vaccine was 100pc effective at preventing COVID-19 (although the true rate could be between 75pc and 100pc).

The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 15 are similar to those in people aged 16 and above. They include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills and fever. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days from the vaccination.

