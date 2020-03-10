European leaders discuss possible coronavirus flight restrictions

EUROPEAN leaders agreed to coordinate on possible flight restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said the issue was discussed at a European Council video conference on the Covid-19 outbreak.

He took part in the meeting with 27 other EU leaders this afternoon.

Mr Varakdar said solidarity was expressed with all members States hit by the virus, especially Italy.

"We also agreed that our highest priority as leaders must be protecting public health and human life, preventing the spread of the virus and working to mitigate its impact on our people."

Funding for research to develop new tests, treatments and a vaccine was discussed.

There is also to be a coordinated approach to the procurement of medicines, medical devices and protective equipment.

He said an inventory of stock is to be created "so our health services are prepared for the number of cases, as they continue to increase as they inevitably will."

Mr Varadkar added: "While health and human life are our over-riding concerns we also considered the potential economic impact of this crisis, which could be severe and long lasting."

He said plans were discussed to protect jobs and the most exposed sectors including small and medium enterprises.

Mr Varadkar said the issue of flight restrictions was discussed and "we agreed to coordinate on that".

He welcomed the European Commission's announcement that it will bring for legislation to protect airline landing slots where flights are stopped from the most affected areas.

He noted that all flights have been suspended between Italy and Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 here will meet on Friday and Monday to discuss further actions.

"I want to assure the public that all actions being taken by government have been taken on the advice of the expert national public health emergency team - led by the Chief Medical Officer, and informed by guidance from the World Health Organisation, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"Every action that they've recommended has been taken to date."

Mr Varadkar added: "Every day we ask the experts is there more that we should do. And they remind us of the need to make the right interventions at the right time for the right length of time because anything else could be counterproductive."

He again said the most effective way for people to protect themselves and others are to wash hands and follow the advice of healthcare professionals on sneezing, coughing and what to do if you have symptoms.

