European governments asked to coordinate when easing coronavirus restrictions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference, detailing EU efforts to limit the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, at EU headquarters in Brussels. Photo: AP

European governments are being urged by the EU to coordinate their plans to exit lockdowns, including giving each other advance warning before restrictions are released.

According to an internal paper seen by the Financial Times newspaper, the European Commission wants governments to give each other advanced warning of plans including to relax border controls and reopen shops.

The Commission is reported to have circulated a four-page document on Monday urging a common approach.

Austria and Denmark have already begun to loosen their Covid-19 lockdown regimes and more member states are set to follow.

Brussels was on the sidelines in the initial phase of the Covid-19 outbreak as national governments rushed to contain individual outbreaks.

The European Union came close to "tearing itself apart" as individual member states implemented sometimes conflicting Covid-19 lockdowns, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The Commission paper says exit from lockdown should be gradual, with a one-month gap between different steps given that “their effect can only be measured over time”.

