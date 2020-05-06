European Commission says economy to shrink 8pc

The European Commission said today that its base case was for Ireland’s economy to shrink 8pc this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but it warned that it could be far worse, depending on the outcome of Brexit and changes to international tax laws.

Overall, the Commission’s new “Spring Forecasts” projected that the European Union economy would shrink by 7.5pc this year with the smallest contraction seen in Poland at minus 4.25pc and the largest in Greece at 9.75pc.

“In the current quarter, economic output in the EU is set to be almost 16pc lower than in the last quarter of 2019,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission noted that Ireland had entered 2020 on a “sound footing” after real gross domestic product grew by 5.5pc last year.

The onset of the pandemic changed the situation dramatically, it said, hitting supply chains that are essential for businesses here that export and import.

“Ireland’s economy is projected to contract by around 8pc in 2020 and to expand by around 6pc in

2021,” the Commission forecast.

“Ireland is expected to experience a period of negative inflation, with an average of -0.3pc for the

Whole of 2020, followed by moderate inflation of 0.9pc in 2021,” it said.

Overall, the Commission’s forecast was less dire than those of the Department of Finance here and of the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Department says it expects the economy to contract by more than 10pc this year.

The Commission said the unemployment rate was expected to rise to 7.5pc this year and to decline to an average of 7pc next year.

State finances are expected by the Commission to return to a lower path of deficits in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic impact.

It expects a general government deficit of 5.5pc of GDP this year and that this will shrink to around 3pc of GDP next year “under the assumptions of no policy change and the temporary nature” of the measures adopted to fight the pandemic.





