Austria will begin to ease its coronavirus lockdown from next week, as falling death and infection rates have encouraged countries across Europe to start planning for a return to normality.

Several countries badly affected by the pandemic are preparing to relax quarantine measures amid hopes that the crisis may have peaked.

Spain, France and Finland have set up committees of experts to decide when restrictions could be loosened, without running the risk of a flare-up.

Schools might be allowed to resume, as most children appear to be little affected by the virus, but older people, who are most at risk, could face restrictions for much longer.

However, it could still be months before normal life resumes, with governments likely to ease lockdown measures in gradual phases as they wait for a reliable vaccine.

Austria, where the growth in daily infections has dropped from around 40pc in mid-March to less than 3pc, became one of the first European countries yesterday to propose a timetable for lifting restrictions.

"The fact we were among the first to impose restrictions now gives us the opportunity to get out of this crisis faster," said Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor. "But only if we continue to adhere to the current measures and stand together as well as we have done so far."

Small shops, garden centres and DIY stores will open from next Tuesday under a provisional timetable. Other shops will reopen from May 1, and restaurants and hotels from mid-May.

Schools will remain closed until at least mid-May, and a ban on public events will remain in place until June.

But Mr Kurz warned that international travel may not be possible until a vaccine is developed.

In Spain, the daily death toll fell for a fourth consecutive day, raising hopes it may have passed its peak. At 637, yesterday's death toll was still high in absolute terms, and raised the total number of people who have died from the virus to more than 13,000.

Although Spain has 135,000 confirmed cases - the highest in Europe - the infection rate has been slowing and Spain plans to start widening testing to include people without symptoms.

"We are preparing ourselves for de-escalation for which it is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens' lockdown," said Arancha Gonzalez, the foreign minister. The lockdown has been extended until April 26 but restrictions on some manufacturing and construction sectors could be lifted after Easter.

In Italy, the total confirmed cases rose to 132,000, but with the lowest daily increase since March 17. At more than 16,500, the death toll is officially the world's highest but there is tentative optimism that Italy may have come through the worst. "The curve has started its descent and the number of deaths has started to drop," said Silvio Brusaferro, a senior health official.

The government is beginning to debate when to ease the country's lockdown, imposed a month ago.

Denmark is to gradually relax its lockdown after Easter, although an exact date has not been given.

But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that life would not return to normal for a long time, with restrictions on social events and the opening of bars and restaurants set to continue.

Greece also hopes to lift some restrictions next month if the public respects the lockdown until then. Up to Sunday afternoon, the country had 1,735 confirmed cases and 76 deaths.

The Czech government said it too would ease some measures taken to stem the virus's spread, by reopening some shops and mitigating a face-mask requirement ahead of Easter.

In Germany, Angela Merkel, the chancellor, said it was too early to speak of lifting its lockdown.

"We are still in the middle of the pandemic," she told a press conference in Berlin. "I would be a bad chancellor and we would be a bad government if we were to give a date now."

France yesterday reported that 833 more people had died over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minister Olivier Veran told reporters, as he announced the new toll which brought the total number killed in the coronavirus epidemic in the country to 8,911.

There have been more than 1.2 million cases and 70,000 deaths confirmed around the world since the virus emerged in China in December. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

