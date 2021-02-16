Eurogroup calls for firms that failed before Covid to go bankrupt

EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni holds a news conference after a virtual Eurogroup meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, February 15, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

Firms that were in distress before Covid-19 hit should be allowed to fail, the EU says.

Finance ministers from the 19-member single currency zone agreed yesterday to keep protecting “viable” companies and let unviable firms go bankrupt after the pandemic.

“We are aware that difficult times could lie ahead,” said minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the monthly eurozone meetings.

"Many businesses are going to need time to repair their balance sheets and, unfortunately, there could be some that are not viable in the longer term.”

However, he said government supports for companies and households should “remain in place for as long as they are needed”.

“There is an inherent risk of withdrawing support too early, as opposed to withdrawing it too late,” Mr Donohoe said.

The European Commission expects a surge of business insolvencies as pandemic supports are phased out, which it says will have knock-on effects for banks.

“Once the unprecedented public support measures expire, a number of businesses are likely to default on their debt obligations, leading to higher NPLs [non-performing loans] and insolvencies,” the Commission said in a note yesterday.

The note said 23pc of EU firms would have experienced “liquidity distress” at the end of 2020 had it not been for government supports.

And, it said, almost half of those firms were already at a high risk of default before the crisis.

EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni said government supports had reduced the risk of bankruptcies and have been “successful”.

But he said the EU would have to move from a “blanket approach” to more “targeted” supports, and organise “orderly exits” for unviable firms.

“It is vital that the range of business supports are kept in place for as long as needed,” said Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland at the Irish business and employers’ federation, Ibec.

“Additional supports will also be needed to help many vulnerable but viable retail businesses. A lot of retailers continue to face unreasonable demands from landlords for rent accrued during periods when they were forced to close. Retailers need to be protected from court action, instead the focus should be on arbitration and finding pragmatic, sustainable agreements between landlords and tenants.”

The number of insolvencies in Ireland last year was around the same as 2019 despite the ravages of Covid, according to Deloitte.​​​​​​​

