EU will help Ireland with virus fallout - but not 'debt-sharing'

Is the EU again being "shown up" by the coronavirus economic fallout?

Not entirely. Unlike the 2008 economic crash, the EU has moved swiftly and decisively this time. They suspended tough EU rules on long-term debt and deficits.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has declared it will buy up national debt to keep countries' money market interest rates down. The European Stability Mechanism - a gigantic EU loan-fund set up in the wake of 2008 - also has up to €400bn available for borrowing. ECB boss Christine Lagarde has said they are ready to go even further.

So, what is this row about so-called 'coronabonds'?

Unsurprisingly, governments in Italy and Spain - under huge pressure as coronavirus deaths remain rampant - want the European Union to go much further. They have gathered an influential group of nine out of the 27 EU member states - which also includes Ireland - demanding more radical action. In essence they want the EU to take on the debt burden - not just help with cheap loans and guarantees.

In Brussels jargon this is termed issuing 'coronabonds'. The nine also include EU founder members France, Belgium and Luxembourg, along with Portugal and Greece.

Who is against 'coronabonds' and why?

This is a re-run of the continuing stereotypical EU divide between "the frugal north" and the "sun-drenched skiving south".

Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and others believe that the EU itself cannot assume member states' debts. As things stand that is illegal under EU law. There are fears, for example, that even before coronavirus, Italy's debts were already unsustainable.

The experience of Greece, whose economic data on joining the eurozone proved inaccurate, and needed years of bailouts, still burns.

What is the case for EU 'coronabonds'?

That this is an entirely unique crisis, with huge cross-border consequences, and for which nobody can be especially blamed. The extent of the crisis will set back the entirety of the European Union for decades.

A truly radical and mutual EU response is needed. Up to now the EU is really only talking about low-interest loans and market solidarity. Some of these loans will come with borrowing conditions limiting national economic and social policies.

A crippling mountain of national debts will be left.

Where exactly is Ireland in all of this?

Ireland hovered between the EU's north-south groups for years. In bitter battles for strong EU farm, regional and social grants, Ireland was with the south. As the Irish economy matures, along with demands to pay more to Brussels' coffers, Irish sympathies drift north.

But Ireland was also badly burned in the row over bondholders in the 2008 bank crash. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signed on with the 'coronabond nine' this week. In reality the north-south divide on this one is a bit overblown.

What is the likely outcome of this latest row?

Hard to see the big payers' objections to the EU shouldering national debts being overcome. EU leaders concluded their third video-linked summit since the coronavirus crisis this week. Deeply divided, they fudged this one, kicking it back to EU finance ministers in two weeks' time.

But there is still huge scope for EU coronavirus financial support action and the governments could still find a way of expanding these supports.

Is this damaging for the EU more generally?

It is not helpful. The EU has lacked the can-do idealism of people like the late François Mitterand of France and Helmut Kohl of Germany for several decades now.

That pair were the last of the generation who suffered directly in World War II and its appalling aftermath of near-starvation. But the EU is often reproached for not doing things which the member states have not given them the power to address.

It has limited competence in health actions because health remains largely a member state competence.

The incomplete merging of economies normally associated with a single currency remains, at best, a work in progress. The simple reality is that it is illegal under current EU law to take on national debts. But, depending on your point of view, a great deal has been achieved since Ireland's undoubted brutal experience of being left swinging in the wind after the 2008 banking and economic crash.

The Economic Stability Mechanism is a major lender to help cushion shocks comparable with the 2008 crash.

But is it time to think way beyond the status quo?

It definitely is. That is where the inspiration of Kohl and Mitterand must be evoked. Coronavirus fallout can fuel the rise of political extremism and conflict. It is time to think as big as is possible.