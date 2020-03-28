| 6.5°C Dublin

EU will help Ireland with virus fallout - but not 'debt-sharing'

John Downing

All ears: Christine Lagarde is ready to do more to ease the crisis. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Expand

Is the EU again being "shown up" by the coronavirus economic fallout?

Not entirely. Unlike the 2008 economic crash, the EU has moved swiftly and decisively this time. They suspended tough EU rules on long-term debt and deficits.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has declared it will buy up national debt to keep countries' money market interest rates down. The European Stability Mechanism - a gigantic EU loan-fund set up in the wake of 2008 - also has up to €400bn available for borrowing. ECB boss Christine Lagarde has said they are ready to go even further.