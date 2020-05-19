EU will help Ireland rebuild economy and get back to work after coronavirus crisis - Donohoe

VARIOUS EU aid packages worth a total of €2trn can play a vital role in helping Ireland rebuild the economy after coronavirus and get people back to work, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking after a video conference of EU finance ministers, Mr Donohoe welcomed the latest joint proposal by France and Germany for a total €500bn coronavirus rescue fund giving to grants member states. The money would be raised by breaking a long-standing taboo about the EU borrowing heavily on international money markets and repaying it out of Brussels coffers.

The Finance Minister said discussions were continuing on how this initiative - proposed by German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and French President, Emmanuel Macron - would work in practice.

Brussels diplomats said the “frugal four” – Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark – remained opposed to the EU shouldering member states’ debts and also against expanding the overall scale of the EU budget.

Ireland has thrown in its lot with nine member states, led by France, and including the worst-hit states, Spain and Italy, seeking massive non-repayable grants to help tackle the coronavirus economic fallout. Mr Donohoe said it would be wrong to assume anything about the “frugal four” and he noted they were continuing to engage in dialogue.

The Finance Minister insisted Ireland can turn things around economically. But while much depended on international trends – the EU signals were positive.

“We have the ability to recreate the economy and get ourselves to a better place,” Mr Donohoe said, arguing Ireland can revive and get people back to work.

Mr Donohoe said the European Central Bank had already been heavily involved in supporting national borrowing on international money markets. Other initiatives included low-interest loans which can support business and once the latest Franco-German proposal was factored in the level of EU initiatives would total €2trn.

Brussels officials said the Franco-German move broke new ground but they pointed out that such proposals required unanimous approval by all the 27 EU member states.

Online Editors