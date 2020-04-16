EU offers 'heartfelt apology' to Italy for initial lack of support

A doctor in protective suit prepares before visiting patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak. Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The president of the European Commission has apologised to Italy for the EU's failure to support the country in the early stages of the pandemic.

No other EU country has suffered as greatly as Italy from the pandemic, with more than 21,600 dead and 105,000 people still infected.

To the anger of Italy's politicians, other EU member states were slow to help in the first weeks of the contagion. In a significant admission, Ursula von der Leyen tried to heal those wounds in the European Parliament.

"It is true no one was really ready for this," she said. "It is also true too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand.

"And yes, for that, it is right that Europe offers a heartfelt apology."

In early March, Rome asked fellow member states for supplies of personal protective equipment but after a week, only Croatia had offered help. Much to the EU's embarrassment, countries such as China, Russia and Cuba came to Italy's aid. Ms Von der Leyen said the EU was now stepping up to help Italy and other member states.

She then made a plea for unity. "It did not take long before everyone realised that we must protect each other to protect ourselves," she said.

Relations between Brussels and Rome, which is traditionally staunchly pro-EU, had been further strained by divisions over how to try to restore the economy once the crisis passed. Italy has called for the creation of 'coronabonds' - joint debt issued to member states of the EU which would finance the fight against the virus and help the bloc's economies recover.

Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, warned last week that without greater solidarity, the EU could collapse. But Germany and the Netherlands opposed the idea, saying they did not want to underwrite other countries' debt.

But Ms Von der Leyen took a veiled swipe at politicians who warned that the pandemic could destroy the EU.

"There are still some who want to point fingers or deflect blame," she said. "And there are others who would rather talk like populists than tell unpopular truths. To this, I say stop. Stop and have the courage to tell the truth."

One of those populists is Matteo Salvini, the leader of the hard-right League party in Italy and the de facto leader of the opposition, who was unimpressed by the "mea culpa" from Brussels.

He said: "It's not enough - apologies, a smile and a couple of pats on the back are not enough. Italy has poured €140bn into the coffers of the EU, with that money going to other countries to sustain their industry, agriculture and tourism."

But Luigi di Maio, Italy's foreign minister, welcomed the apology. The admission was "an important act of truth", he said.

In Austria, city streets remained largely deserted yesterday as people stayed away from urban centres after the lifting of the country's lockdown. Austria became one of the first countries in Europe to ease coronavirus restrictions this week when it permitted small shops to reopen. But shops in parts of Vienna are seeing as little as 10pc of their usual turnover, the local trade association said.

While opticians, mobile phone shops and DIY stores have seen long queues since reopening on Tuesday, other shops are struggling. Even in prime retail locations, business is down by 40pc.

Many shopkeepers say they are opening more out of loyalty to their staff than in hope of making a profit. There were fears of overcrowding and setting off a new wave of infections, but while long queues formed at shops such as garden centres before they opened, there was little sign of the feared rush elsewhere.

Face masks are compulsory, and signs in shop windows display social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, France faces accusations of "playing with sailors' lives" after it transpired that at least a third of those on board its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for coronavirus.

Navy sources alleged in French media that the captain of the ship had requested permission to put off a deployment to the Atlantic in mid-March while docked in Brest, western France, after several crew members were found to have contracted the virus. However, French navy commanders ordered the mission to go ahead, the source is cited as telling Franceinfo.

At least 668 members of the nuclear-powered carrier's crew have been found to have caught the virus from among 1,767 tested. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

