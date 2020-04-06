EU leaders should agree financial package to help coronavirus-hit countries recover - Varadkar

European Council President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

EUROPEAN leaders should agree a package of financial support to help coronavirus-hit countries recover from the economic shock, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He said coordination between EU Member States at the start of the crisis was "very poor" but has improved since.

And he highlighted how the recession caused by the emergency will affect every country, adding: "If ever there was a time for Europe to have a coordinated common response based on solidarity, it is now in my view."

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

Mr Varakdar said he doesn't blame EU institutions for the poor coordination at the start of the crisis and said: "Member States did their own thing and very often were responding to a pandemic that was happening at a different pace in different countries."

He said this has improved since and there's been "some very good coordination particularly around joint procurement of medical products."

Mr Varadkar has said measures have been put in place to make sure the Single Market and the supply chains it supports continue to be open.

He said it's "inevitable that this emergency is going to hit every economy in the European Union very hard."

Finance ministers are meeting tomorrow and Mr Varadkar said he wants to see an agreement between them and later at head of government level to make loans available at a very low cost, for very long terms.

This would be to help Members States to pay for the crisis and reboot their economies.

He said: "I think that is possible."

Mr Varadkar suggested that the European Stability Mechanism [ESM] can be modernised to provide loans at low interest rates over a long period.

