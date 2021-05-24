Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said today that the EU green certificate for travel will be up and running by July 1.

Mr Coveney said that the certificates would collect data on people based on three categories: are they vaccinated, have they had a negative PCR test, or have they had Covid-19 in the last six months.

“Countries have six weeks to then apply that within their own country’s situations,” he said.

“We plan to be ready for the first of July, and then of course it’s a decision for Government along with public health advice to make a decision as to how we apply that green cert to Ireland in terms of facilitating international travel.

“But yeah, undoubtedly, between the start of July and at some point in August, there will be a significant change in terms of international travel. Hopefully, we’ll be able to give a lot more certainty on the timelines around that at the end of this week at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.”

He added that it’s possible many countries may still require a negative PCR test from people who’ve had Covid-19 in the last six months. He also discussed how some rules around mandatory hotel quarantine may be eased.

“I think that certainly when we have the green cert system up and running, I think there’s a very good chance that we won’t be applying mandatory hotel quarantine to inter-EU travel,” he said.

“But again, we’ll have to wait and see because the criteria in terms of applying mandatory hotel quarantine in terms of category two countries in the EU, is based purely on risk from variants of concern. So obviously if there is still a country or countries in the EU that has a significant problem in terms of the new variant, we have to respond to that.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has described mandatory hotel quarantine as being “completely useless”.

He added that Irish people are “ignoring the Government” and booking flights to Spain and Portugal from the middle of June.

He added that people from the UK should be permitted to travel to Ireland as around 80pc of the population is vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke today on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne and said that a balance needs to be struck between travel and public health.

“There will be an emergency brake within that framework for any variants, but I think there has to be a gradual roadmap given to the aviation industry,” he said.

The Taoiseach was also asked about whether passengers from Britain would have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine should the situation with the Indian variant become more dangerous.

“I’m not going to speculate on whether we would or wouldn't. We have to take any public health advice as it comes,” he said.

“We did ban for example, I remember during Christmas for a very short time, but there are limits to what you can do.”

