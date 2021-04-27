Estimated €7m cost for mandatory hotel quarantine will ‘inevitably increase’, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says

The estimated cost of €7m for mandatory hotel quarantine will “inevitably increase” according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The Minister will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee this afternoon that as further hotels are added to accommodate passengers, these costs will rise.

These costs will come from within the Department of Health and will not be taken away from the HSE, the Minister will tell TDs and Senators.

“The cost of mandatory quarantine was originally estimated in the region of €7m with costs to be recouped from the people placed in quarantine,” he will say in his opening statement.

“However as further hotels are added this estimate will inevitably increase. Funding to meet these costs is being provided from within the departmental allocation and will not impact on the allocation to the HSE.”

The Committee today will examine the revised estimates for the expenditure of the Department of Health.

He will also say that the system is necessary “to prevent and mitigate the risk of spread of Covid-19, particularly variants of concern.”

He will also say that the system is “proportionate and carefully balanced”.

Minister Donnelly will also tell the Committee that while Ireland has been successful in “flattening the curve” of the virus but that we will have to live with coronavirus for “the foreseeable future”.

The Minister will bring a detailed breakdown of planned spending for his department before the Select Oireachtas Health Committee.

The total provision for the Department of Health this year is estimated to be €22.13bn, which is made up of €21.1bn current expenditure and approx €1.048bn capital expenditure.

The Government today rejected the advice of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to add more European countries to the red list of states from which arrivals must enter hotel quarantine for two weeks.

