The country is set to face tighter Covid-19 controls with all counties poised to be placed under Level 3 restrictions.

Pubs and restaurants around the country will have to close their doors under the new restrictions.

The Government will tomorrow assess a letter from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) with nationwide restrictions now likely.

Nphet, under the chairmanship of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, is meeting today after almost 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend.

Some 364 cases of the virus were confirmed today.

There are now 134 people in hospital with Covid-19, the highest number since the end of June.

The upward rise in cases effectively destroys hopes that Dublin might fall back to Level 2 status after the expiry of an original three-week term at Level 3, which expires next Friday.

However it is looking increasingly likely that the entire country will be place on Level 3, along with Dublin and Donegal.

A request for additional restrictions would go to an oversight committee headed by the country’s top civil servant, Martin Fraser, which would consider wider societal and economic impacts.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid could then meet today. An incorporeal Cabinet meeting could then rubber-stamp any proposals.

Sources said tonight that the Government would not defy any recommendation from Dr Holohan.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said earlier today: “It is very difficult and tough on people. But as a Government we have to stand ready.

“If we receive further recommendations from Nphet, then we will be examining those swiftly.”

Mr McGrath said he sincerely hoped further restrictions would not be necessary. “But I think we have to be straight with people. The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend that we are witnessing is not sustainable.

“I know that people are weary. We are all weary. Everyone has paid a price in terms of their own personal liberty. Many have paid a very significant economic price because of the restrictions that we have had to impose, and the overall economic impact of Covid-19.

“But we need to get on top of this and we need to do more. We all need to ask ourselves what more can we do to adhere to the public health advice, which we all know at this stage.”

Of the cases notified today 195 are men and 168 are women.

74pc are under 45 years of age and 27pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

A total of 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

