Enforcement, exemptions and non-believers - what you need to know as face masks to be made mandatory on public transport

As the country nudges back towards normality, commuters must be extra vigilant, writes Eilish O'Regan

Leo Varadkar on a Dublin Bus, encouraging passengers to wear face masks on public transport (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Eilish O'Regan

IT’S the latest twist in the face-covering saga – anyone travelling on public transport will soon have to wear a DIY or shop-bought mask to quell the spread of Covid-19.

But the mandatory rule comes at a cost because the full two-metre distancing order, which made travelling on a bus or train in recent months feel such a safe experience, is gone. So will it make a difference and how will it work?

Enclosed spaces