Enda Kenny refused invite to Golf-Gate dinner and was ‘very unhappy’ about it going ahead

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny refused a dinner invitation to the Station House Hotel from the Oireachtas Golf Society and was "very unhappy" about it going ahead.

Mr Kenny played golf on the Tuesday at the Connemara championship links, but then made it clear he would not attend that night's dinner and did not think it was a good idea.

He believed it would send out the wrong signal to the general public, with hundreds of golf outings and competitions being cancelled around the country.

The former Taoiseach - whose cabinet enforcer was Phil Hogan - expressed misgivings to others who proposed to go ahead, the Irish Independent has learned.

"He turned it down flat," said a closely placed source. "He was very unhappy at the idea."

Mr Kenny has failed to respond to invitations for comment from the Irish Independent since the story broke.

The former Taoiseach has complied scrupulously with all public health advice since the coronavirus crisis began, turning down a number of invitations. He only emerged from lockdown like other members of the public when the Government rolled back many of the restrictions.

He has since golfed on a number of occasions, but has always observed social distancing requirements, carrying anti-viral gels among his equipment.

"He has played ball from day one - and in more ways than one since the lockdown was eased," a friend told the Irish Independent.

"He was invited to this, even again on the day itself, and he was very unhappy with it. There was no way he was going - and he instead went straight home after the golf."

Irish Independent