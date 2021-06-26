| 9.1°C Dublin

Employers stick to September office return – despite earlier predictions

Businesses’ plans look well ahead of Government

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had hinted at a staggered return to the office in August. Photo: Doug O'Connor Expand

Anne Marie Walsh and Claire O'Mahoney

Employers are sticking to plans for thousands of workers to return to the office in September, despite Government signals of an earlier reopening.

In an Irish Independent survey, most companies that had set dates were not taking account of a potential phased return this summer.

The survey of major employers, which total more than 400,000 staff between them, included Aviva, Intel, Facebook, Flutter and Google.

