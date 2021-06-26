Employers stick to September office return – despite earlier predictions

Employers are sticking to plans for thousands of workers to return to the office in September, despite Government signals of an earlier reopening.

In an Irish Independent survey, most companies that had set dates were not taking account of a potential phased return this summer.

The survey of major employers, which total more than 400,000 staff between them, included Aviva, Intel, Facebook, Flutter and Google.

Most of the private-sector companies who responded appear to have more advanced remote working plans than the Government’s.

It shows the majority will offer hybrid working and some – such as Bank of Ireland – are planning open-ended flexible arrangements.

This means employees can work remotely most or all week, enabling them to live outside cities and book desks at a new network of hubs.

The most common blended option on offer means staff would work two days remotely and three days in the office.

Some employers, including Apple, are specifying the days that staff attend the office.

A minority – mostly multinationals such as Facebook, Apple, Intel, and Google – are giving the option to work abroad, although some are allowing this for only a couple of weeks a year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously indicated a staggered return to the office could begin as early as August if the virus is under control.

However, the pace of reopening Ireland is expected to slow down in the face of the threat from the Delta strain of Covid-19.

Last night, Mr Varadkar said he hoped there would be a return to office working in August, although he conceded it might be September in some cases. He urged employers to continue dialogue with staff on how best to blend office and home working.

“Level Two provides for a return to the office for training, meetings and induction,” he said. “Level One provides for a phased or staggered return to the office. Employers will get clear guidance as to whether we can move to level Two in advance of them being allowed to do so.

“This could be August or September, depending on the epidemiological situation and public health advice. In the meantime, people should continue to work from home if at all possible, and only go into their workplace if necessary.”

It is understood Mr Varadkar will bring forward plans on home working and blended work next week.

There are hopes the public service will become a driver of best practice for remote working. However, when asked for details of its hybrid working options, a Department of Public Expenditure and Reform spokesperson said “these issues are still under consideration”.

She said it was not expected that remote working outside the State, other than at the Department of Foreign Affairs, will be facilitated.

A spokesperson at public sector union Fórsa said there had not been any substantial engagement on the plans. He said the department had been saying it was developing guidelines since late last summer, “but they haven’t yet been forthcoming”.

The Irish Independent contacted 68 companies in a broad range of sectors for details of their return-to-work plans and 27 responded.

An Apple spokesperson said its current plans were to return to the office three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with the option to work remotely on Wednesday and Friday, from September. It is offering remote working from abroad for two weeks a year.

At legal firm Dillon Eustace, workers will not return before September 6, and when they do it will be on a staggered and voluntary basis.

This will initially mean one week in, three weeks out, with pods of staff to ensure social distancing. A spokesperson said this was likely to continue until the end of the year.

Some AIB employees, who were previously full-time office-based, may move to just two days a week at the office.

Permanent TSB is also rolling out hybrid working arrangements, as well as offering a compressed working week. This means employees can work extra hours over four days but remain on a five-day salary.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would publish legislation on the right to request remote working later this year. It is unlikely to be enacted before staff return to offices.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, was surprised at the August date because talks were “done in the context that it would be September”.

She said one key issue was the vaccination status of workers in their 20s. “It may be that we can’t get everybody back at the same time,” she said.

Mr Varadkar said there were a lot of elements to consider before employees returned to the office, including “the use of antigen testing, better ventilation, spacing out work stations.”