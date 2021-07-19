AS CASES of the Delta variant soar there is renewed focus on whether to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to children.

Currently the under-18s account for around 30pc of confirmed infections.

The question of vaccination of children divides scientists.

It is still under review by our immunisation experts.

But there is an increasing view that the vaccination of children may be essential if Ireland wants to achieve herd immunity and reduce the spread of the virus from person to person.

Teenagers and vaccines

The vaccines currently in use here are approved for people aged over 16 years. However, Pfizer got the green light in May for a vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 which has been given approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

It can be given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, administered three weeks apart.

Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccine strategy, said the 12-15 age group would require two doses with an interval of at least three weeks.

He said trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine was "highly preventative" for Covid-19 in children.

"From a safety perspective, the vaccine was well tolerated and the side effects in this age group were very much similar to what we have seen in young adults and not raising major concerns at this point in time,” Dr Cavaleri said.

Last week he said the watchdog’s expert committee was evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years.

"We expect that the committee will reach a conclusion by the end of next week," he said.

Younger children and vaccines

Pfizer is expected to release results on trials for a vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds in September. Results on another for use in two- to five-year-olds are due by November.

AstraZeneca is carrying out trials on a vaccine for children aged six to 17 years.

Children and Covid-19

Covid-19 is a mild illness for most children with around 2-3pc who are infected admitted to hospital. Public health advice here is that they should not dine inside when restaurants and pubs reopen.

There is a fear that older children in particular could transmit the virus to fully vaccinated vulnerable groups or unvaccinated staff.

The fact that the Delta variant is so infectious and spreads so easily raises questions as well about the risk of it being passed on more easily when schools reopen for the new school year.

Expert view

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is continuing to look at data from countries such as the United States and Canada where the Pfizer vaccine is being rolled out to 12- to 15-year-olds.

No decision on whether it will be recommended here has yet been made.

Many parents of children with health conditions would welcome the vaccine. It may be the case that the vaccine could be offered to children with underlying health conditions or those living in a household where there is a vulnerable person who could be at risk due to illness, disability or age.

Balance of risk

The expectation is that around 80pc of the adult population will be fully vaccinated here by the end of August or early September. That would still leave the child population unvaccinated and spreading the virus. However, decisions on vaccinating children are finely balanced. Do you vaccinate children in order to protect the older population? There are also more complex ethical and legal issues to be weighed up when it comes to vaccinating children compared to adults.