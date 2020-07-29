Eighty pubs found to have breached Covid-19 rules

Eighty pubs have breached the rule that alcohol can only be served if a customer has a meal.

The stipulation is part of the drive to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Gardai said there were twenty two breaches found last week.

Most continue to involve no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Operation Navigation - which monitors the rule - began on July 3.

Gardaí have been conducting visits to licenced premises have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations, with only a total of 80 found to be in breach.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "An Garda Síochána is delighted to see a continued high level of compliance by licenced premises to the Public Health Regulations. However there are still a minority of licenced premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations.

In such circumstances Gardaí will continue its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent and I would appeal to publicans to comply in all circumstances to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until the 10th August 2020, which set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.

