Eight new ICU admissions and 32 hospitalised in 24 hours as ‘profile of Covid continues to deteriorate’

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the profile of coronavirus in the state continues to deteriorate as 617 new cases and five further deaths were confirmed today.

Dr Holohan said there have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and eight ICU admissions in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 40,703 cases of Covid-19 in the state while 1,821 people have lost their lives to the disease.

“We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases. It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now,” he said.

Cases in Dublin have appeared to stabilise since Level 3 restrictions came into effect almost two weeks ago and public health officials will hope they have the same effect nationwide.

The capital saw 123 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Cork has seen an increase in the incidence of the disease in recent days as it saw 107 new cases confirmed today by the Department of Health.

Meath, Kerry and Galway also registered relatively high case counts with 42, 36 and 35, respectively.

“Nphet continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease,” Dr Holohan said.

Northern Ireland registered 1,080 cases today, a record amount there over a 24-hour period. Over 25pc of the country’s cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

This comes as Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed she is isolating as a close family member tested positive for the disease.

