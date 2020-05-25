Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not get to visit his dying mother due to coronavirus restrictions

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not get to visit his dying mother due to strict coronavirus restrictions, his spokesperson has said.

Mr Rutte paid tribute to his mother, 96-year-old Mieke Rutte-Dilling, as he confirmed that she passed away on May 13 in a care home in the Hague.

Visitors have been banned from nursing homes in the Netherlands since March 22, in a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Rutte's spokesperson confirmed that he did not get to see his mother in her final months, telling AFP: "The prime minister has complied with all directives."

Dutch media has reported that there was a coronavirus outbreak in the nursing home where Ms Rutte-Dilling had been living, but that she did not die from Covid-19.

Mr Rutte paid tribute to his mother, saying in a statement: "In addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long.

"We have now said goodbye to her in a family circle and hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future."

So far 5,830 people have died from coronavirus in the Netherlands and 45,445 cases have been confirmed there.

Online Editors