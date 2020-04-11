Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas closed amid coronavirus restrictions

Dublin's Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas have been closed to the public from today in response to Covid-19 restrictions, Dun Laoghaire County Council have said.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have shut the areas from now until further notice in order to comply with social distancing and the 2km requirements outlined by the HSE guidelines.

A statement from the council reads: "Following consultation between the Council & An Garda Siochana, as a result of concerns raised with social distancing compliance, the Municipal Services Department has decided to close Seapoint, Sandycove amd Forty Foot bathing areas to the public from Saturday 11 April until further notice to best align with COVID 19 restrictions and in the interests of public health."

The announcement follows Wexford county council's decision to close a number of beach car parks ahead of the Easter weekend.

The full list of beach car parks closed as follows:

Ballymoney Beach Car Park

Courtown Leisure Centre Car Park

Cahore Beach Car Park

Morriscastle Beach Car Park

Ballinesker Beach Car Park

Curracloe (White Gap) Beach Car Park

Culleton’s Gap Beach Car Park

St Helen’s Beach Car Park

Kilmore Quay Car Parks

Ferrybank swimming pool car park and the road to Ferrybank quay car park are also closed.

In a statement issued by the council said: “An Garda Síochána will be carrying out strict enforcement in relation to parking and non-compliances in this regard.

“Wexford County Council very much regrets the necessity of these measures but the Council must act in the interest of public health due to gathering crowds and infringements of physical distancing requirements. The situation will be kept under review."

Gardai are currently manning more than 600 checkpoints across the country as part of Operation Fanacht.

24-hour checkpoints have been set up on motorways and main arterial routes out of Dublin, with a particular focus on those leading to seaside resorts or beauty spots.

The operation was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Wednesday and it will continue until midnight on Monday.

