Dublin schoolboy cycles 250km at home to raise funds for homeless people during Covid-19

A Dublin schoolboy has cycled 250km at home to raise funds for homeless people during the lockdown.

Nine-year-old James Cunningham surpassed his original target of 200km as he took on the challenge on an indoor trainer using a virtual riding simulator connected to a large screen.

The 9 year old, from Clontarf, has raised over €2,852 for the Peter McVerry Trust so far. He is keen to raise funds help those affected by homelessness particularly during COVID-19.

He started his challenge yesterday and cycled 134km in the first six hours, tracking all of his progress on Strava and racing through a virtual riding platform connected to a large screen in his kitchen.

Discussing his challenge James said that terrific support from his family including big sister Elise (12) and little brother Benjamin (6) helped him to complete the challenge.

"I had been thinking about people living without homes and wondering where they were going to go during the coronavirus and who was going to look after them with social distancing," he said.

"It was playing on my mind so I spoke to my parents and asked them if I could ride my bike to raise money for charity. We agreed it was a good idea so I started training on my dad’s home turbo trainer and we agreed the charity and my target.

" I didn’t think I would go over the 200km so I am really proud of myself. I really enjoyed it and all my friends and family were brilliant supporting me with messages and videos all the way.

"My brother and sister were feeding me drinks and making homemade energy snacks. We even had a music set list each day and I got to pick the music. It has definitely made me think about helping people in need and I’d really like to do this again."

James chose to do the fundraiser after speaking with his parents, Keith and Fiona, and asking how those affected by homelessness are surviving. The family chose the Peter McVerry Trust as they admire the great work it does.

"We're all so very proud of James. He loves riding his bike," said Keith.

"It's all he ever wants to do. He loves sport, including running, golf, GAA and rugby, but cycling is his passion."

James is a youth member of the Quanta-Scott Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club and takes part in many competitions.

"This is an incredible undertaking by James and we're delighted to have his support," said Brian Curtin, of the trust.

Donations can be made via justgiving.com/fundraising/james-cunningham2020.

