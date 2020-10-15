Dublin nursing home announces it is 'dealing with a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases'

A Dublin nursing home has announced it is “dealing with a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases” among residents and staff.

AnovoCare Nursing Home in Swords, North County Dublin, said a number of residents and staff had tested positive and families and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) had been notified.

The nursing home released a statement to the Irish Information, explaining: “In line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid19 are isolating.

“Families and HIQA have been fully informed and are being updated on a continuous basis.

“We are working closely with the HSE Public Health Team and we would like to thank them for their assistance and guidance.

“We thank our residents and families for their ongoing support and cooperation.

“We would especially like to thank our hard working and dedicated staff and pay tribute to them for their assistance in appropriately implementing our Covid response plans and managing this issue effectively.”

The nursing home added it felt it would be “inappropriate to comment further as these are personal health-related matters for those affected.”

Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) data shows there have been 11 outbreaks in nursing homes in the past week. There are 40 across the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said earlier this week that it would not be possible to prevent the virus entering some nursing homes, as community cases rise.

Two days ago a nursing home in Portlaoise confirmed three residents diagnosed with the virus had died.

Over 30 cases had been confirmed at the facility. 10 of the cases were staff.

Dr Holohan said though lessons had been learned about the virus and how to protect nursing homes, this still would not stop the virus entering facilities.

As community cases rise, this would have a knock on effect on the most vulnerable living in nursing homes, he confirmed.

As further restrictions are brought into place from midnight tonight, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) hopes case numbers will decline.

