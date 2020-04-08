Crisis mode: The OxyGEN ventilator made at SEAT’s Martorell facility is demonstrated on a medical mannequin

Spanish carmaker SEAT has begun the production of emergency ventilators at its Martorell facilities to contribute to hard-hit nation's battle with Covid-19.

The company will work to reach a production volume of 300 emergency ventilators a day at the SEAT Leon assembly line.

The device, called OxyGEN, was free hardware designed by the company Protofy.xyz with medical consultation.

The ventilators use an adapted windscreen wiper motor. Each device has more than 80 electronic and mechanical components and passes a thorough quality control with ultraviolet light sterilisation.

SEAT President Carsten Isensee said: "responding to the shortage of medical supplies is a priority as well as a responsibility for a company with great industrial capacity like SEAT."

Indo Business