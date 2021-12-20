Dr Tony Holohan said if the Covid-19 restrictions which have been introduced today are followed and if people cut their social contacts, then further restrictions can be avoided.

The Chief Medical Officer said the “wave of infection is right in front of us now” and every effort must be made to flatten the curve.

Dr Holohan said the current restrictions have been brought to facilitate a “substantial” reduction in social interactions overall.

“These measures now that have been taken are intended to substantially cut the quantum of social contact across society,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“Government has now made these decisions and mandated them and then you as an individual can start to take measures to cut your own social contacts over the coming days. Think about the things that you absolutely need to do and the things that you may not need to do.

“It’s a difficult message at this time of year… the more you can cut down social contact - and each of us can do that – the more we can limit the transmission of this virus,” he added.

The CMO warned that the Omicron variant is more transmissible, and it has the ability to “escape immunity” from being vaccinated or previously having Covid-19.

He said the combination of the factors and Omicron’s “really rampant spread ability” could put intense pressure on hospitals even if individual cases are not as severe as with previous Covid-19 strains.

“Very many more cases – even if they’re less likely individually to result in hospitalisation - could still put very substantial pressure on our hospital system,” he explained.

The CMO confirmed that public health officials are also concerned that the Omicron variant could lead to a higher number of people who are already in hospital catching the virus in acute care settings.

Dr Holohan said it is vital the individuals continue to follow the most basic public health advice to protect themselves and their families in the weeks ahead.

“If you have symptoms, you stay away from contact. If you’re a close contact of a confirmed case, you restrict your movements. You have to cut your social contacts as much as possible. It’s a hard thing to say to no from a special family gathering or something of that nature.

“Wearing face masks, meeting up outdoors, ventilating indoor places, avoiding crowds – all of these are the basic measures that have worked in the past to protect us from transmission, and we think can work in the context of Omicron,” he added.

In terms of the 8pm curfew for bars, restaurants, sporting events and live entertainment venues which comes into effect from today, Dr Holohan said the curfew was proposed with a “clear intention” to substantially cut social contacts and he thinks the reduced opening hours will facilitate this.

“These measures are going to – by anybody’s reckoning – substantially cut the opportunity if you like for us to individually be out and about socially and we know when we have less opportunity to be out engaging, the level of social contact goes down,” he added.

Dr Holohan said there is a lot of misinformation being spread about the effectiveness of vaccines and stated that they offer the best protection against the virus.

“I am concerned that a view is out there that the vaccines don’t work as effectively as the used to. Yes, their ability to limit transmission does wane after a period of time, but we think that the effect of the vaccine in protecting you from your infection becoming a severe infection is maintained through vaccination and boosting.

“That’s why the booster is really important and that will be maintained in the face of this new variant as well as Delta… We’ll have to monitor just how well it holds up, but there is an unfortunate message that has gotten hold and a lot of misinformation is being spread in relation to this,” he explained.

Dr Holohan argued that the vaccine programme here has been extremely successful and said if not for vaccines, hundreds of people would likely be admitted to hospital every day over the coming weeks - with more also being treated in ICU and a high number of Covid-19 related deaths.

When asked if more restrictions could be introduced including potentially closing schools in the new year, Dr Holohan said he did not want to engage in speculation.

He said the Omicron variant only appeared three weeks ago and public health will be monitoring the situation over the Christmas period. However, he added that if additional restrictions are deemed necessary, they will recommend them.

