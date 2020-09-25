Dozens of staff at Derry hospital and O’Neills factory near Donegal border isolating after positive coronavirus results

Twenty-six staff from the O’Neills sportswear factory in Strabane and 18 staff members from Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry City are currently off work as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Five people in the O’Neill’s factory tested positive for the virus and 21 further employees at the facility on the town's Dublin Road are also self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

The factory is situated near the Donegal border where the incidence rate is the highest in the republic.

In Derry city, 18 members of staff at Altnagelvin Hospital are out of work and isolating after three confirmed cases on ward 40.

Ward 40 is used to treat stroke patients, it is understood.

Read More

In a statement to the BBC, the Western Health Trust confirmed that three members of staff on ward 40 have tested positive for the disease, and 15 other staff are isolating as a precaution.

The trust said all 23 patients currently being treated on ward 40 have been tested and no positive cases have been returned.

A production unit of the O’Neills factory where the outbreak occurred has been closed for a deep clean, a company spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of our employees and their families together with our clients and customers is our highest priority.

"In addition to the deep clean which is currently being carried out, we will continue implementing the rigorous protocols introduced from the outset of the pandemic in relation to social distancing and hand sanitizing that we have been adhering to in order to help combat the impact of this virus.

"We wish all of our staff who are currently affected well in their recovery and will continue to help provide whatever support we can going forward.”

O’Neills has also made arrangements for staff to work from home where possible pending the re-opening of the premises.

Online Editors