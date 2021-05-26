Doubts on whether British tourists can avoid our quarantine over Indian variant

There are fresh doubts over whether British tourists will be able to avoid strict quarantine measures when they arrive in Ireland during the summer months as fears grow over the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

The Government will this week set out how a new vaccine passport system will clear the way for travel between Ireland and other EU countries in the coming weeks.

However, there are concerns about lifting travel restrictions for passengers arriving from Britain any time soon.

This is despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying he would be “making the case” for the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain to return during the summer months.

British newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported this week that the Irish Government will announce the end of quarantine rules for travellers from Britain this week and allow for restriction-free travel between the two countries.

The newspaper quoted Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons saying he was “excited about the news” which would “not only rekindle the close relations between our countries but also protect thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the travel sector”.

However, Government sources involved in drafting the new rules for international travel played down the prospect of restrictions being eased for British travellers this week.

One source said the focus was on introducing the digital green certificate for travel between Ireland and EU member states.

“I don’t think there will be an announcement on the Common Travel Area at this point,” the source said.

The source added: “There is an awareness coming down the line on the UK and home quarantine staying in place once the green certificate system is fully operational.”

Another source said the Indian variant of coronavirus which has spread rapidly in Britain means quarantine rules will have to remain in place for some time.

Germany has introduced travel restrictions on passengers arriving from Britain this week.

Only German residents and citizens are permitted to fly into the country from Britain and must quarantine for two weeks after arrival.

Austria is introducing a similar ban on passengers from Britain, which will take effect from June 1.

Cabinet ministers are awaiting recommendations on international travel from chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who last week described the Indian variant as a “dark cloud on the horizon”.

Yesterday, sources across Government said they did not expect Mr Holohan to give the green light for the easing of travel restrictions for people arriving in Ireland from Britain.

There have been more than 5,000 cases of the Indian variant, also known as B.1.617.2, in England over recent weeks.

The British government has asked the public not to travel into areas of the country where there are high levels of the new, more transmissible strain of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Irish Government is finalising plans to prepare for the introduction of vaccine passports.

Under the new system for foreign travel, passengers arriving in Ireland will have to be fully vaccinated with European Medical Agency-approved vaccines to avoid mandatory hotel quarantining. It is not expected passengers will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test once they are fully vaccinated under the digital green certs scheme.

People who are not vaccinated but have been infected with Covid-19 in the previous six months will also be able to travel freely under the scheme.

The European Centre for Disease Control’s daily figures will be used to determine if Ireland permits restriction-free travel from other countries.

The new travel rules will be a huge boost for Irish tourism and aviation, and Irish holidaymakers will also be able to book breaks in Europe.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will also announce the reopening of pubs and restaurants on June 7 for outdoor dining, and flag the resumption of indoor service in the first week of July.

Mr Martin will also outline plans to begin a series of trials of indoor and outdoor gatherings for music and sport.