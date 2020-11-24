Dosing ‘error’ during trials led to key breakthrough in developing Oxford Covid jab

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the British deputy chief medical officer, yesterday said he shared “the euphoria” of scientists now that a third major vaccine had been shown to work. Photo: File photo

A dosing error during clinical trials led to the Oxford vaccine reaching 90pc efficacy by accident, it has emerged.

In the spring, scientists were left baffled as to why participants were experiencing much milder side-effects than expected. When they checked, they found that they had received just half the dose given to 500 adults in earlier safety trials.

Instead of restarting the trial, researchers at Oxford University boosted the initial participants with a full dose while everyone who enrolled later received the full amount.

Trial results announced yesterday show that the “correct” vaccine dose achieved just 62pc efficacy while the “accidental” arm was 90pc effective. “The reason we had the half-dose is serendipity,” said Mene Pangalos, a vice president of AstraZeneca, the vaccine manufacturer.

“We went back and checked... and we found out that they had under-predicted the dose of the vaccine by half.”

Once informed, regulators allowed the trial of more than 20,000 volunteers to continue – leading to results which were last night hailed by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “incredibly exciting news”.

AstraZeneca executive Pam Cheng said there would be enough supplies of the active ingredient in the vaccine to provide Britain with 20 million doses by the end of the year and 70 million by the end of March.

AstraZeneca executive Pam Cheng said there would be enough supplies of the active ingredient in the vaccine to provide Britain with 20 million doses by the end of the year and 70 million by the end of March.

She said that would translate into 4 million finished doses this year and 40 million by the end of March. The vaccine is also being manufactured by other AstraZeneca partners.

Britain’s health minister has asked the health service to be prepared to deliver vaccines from December 1, although he said he expected the bulk of the rollout to happen next year.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator into the trial, said results released so far showed vaccines could help protect against severe cases, which in turn would help the health service.

“That, to me, means that, whichever of the vaccines we could deploy, we’re likely to be able to prevent people going into hospital clogging up, in this country, the NHS and allow us to at least get that bit of the system back to normal,” he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

