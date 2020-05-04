Don't wear gloves shopping or out and about - HSE infection control experts warn

A man wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask and gloves as a precautionary measure in London. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

HSE infection control experts said they are not recommending using gloves while doing shopping or when you are out and about.

If there are bugs on your gloves those bugs often end up on your hands when you take the gloves off and from there they can very easily end up in your mouth, nose and eyes.

Prof Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control and antibiotic use, said: ”A lot of people are using disposable gloves in everyday life. So, one of our key messages this year for hand hygiene day is that we do not recommend using gloves while doing your shopping or when you are out and about.

“ It’s much better to clean your hands regularly and properly. Even in special settings such as hospitals where gloves are valuable there is still a need to perform hand hygiene when the gloves come off.

“In hospitals gloves are single use for single patient care tasks.”

He was speaking on World Hand Hygiene day as the coronavirus continues to be major public health threat.

He added:“Most years when Hand Hygiene Day comes around we wonder how we will find a fresh way to talk to people about the importance of hand hygiene in preventing infection.

“This year it is all very different. Preventing infection with Covid-19 is now on everyone’s mind.”





