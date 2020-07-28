Donegal GAA team suspends all activity 'pending Covid-19 test result'

A general view during a Glenswilly GAA Club training session at Glenkerragh in Donegal. Following approval from the GAA and the Irish Government, the GAA released its safe return to play protocols, allowing pitches to be opened for non contact training on 24 June and for training and challenge games to resume from 29 June. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

A GAA team in Donegal has suspended all activity pending the results of a suspected case of Covid-19 among their players.

The Naomh Conaill club in the Glenties parish in south-west County Donegal are awaiting results of a test for Covid-19 which one of their players has taken.

The test, which was carried out on an underage player in the club is due back shortly, until at least which time the club will cease to operate.

In a statement a spokesperson for the club said that they followed all return to play procedures as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

"Due to a pending Covid-19 test result, the club has taken the decision to suspend all activities in all age grades and codes pending result of the test," they said.

"The club had informed CLG Dhun na nGall and will be acting on the guidelines issued by CLG Dhun na nGall, the GAA and the HSE.

"The club has since returning to play adhered to GAA and HSE guidelines and the wellbeing of our members and community is paramount in everything we do."

It is currently unknown the level of contact the underage player had made with teammates and other teams. A spokesperson for Donegal GAA said that the length for which teh club will suspend play depends on further testing.

"Due to the pending test result of underage player at CLG Naomh Conaill the club has shut down all activity," they said.

"Naomh Conaill is adhering to GAA and HSE protocols and the relevant authorities have been contacted by the club. The length of the shutdown is contingent on the results of further testing."

Online Editors