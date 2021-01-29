| 7.1°C Dublin

Doctor at St Vincent's Private told to take paid leave after raising concerns over vaccine for staff

Concerns were raised over vaccine roll-out. Photo: Jacob King/PA Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A doctor who raised concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out at a private hospital was told to take paid leave and given an appointment for an occupational health assessment.

The doctor who works up to 140 hours a month at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin with high-risk patients has yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine since it became available three weeks ago.

There are 1,300 people employed by St Vincent’s Private and to date the hospital has got only 423 vaccines, a spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Independent.

