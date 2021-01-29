Doctor at St Vincent's Private told to take paid leave after raising concerns over vaccine for staff

A doctor who raised concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out at a private hospital was told to take paid leave and given an appointment for an occupational health assessment.

The doctor – who works up to 140 hours a month at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin with high-risk patients – has yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine since it became available three weeks ago.

There are 1,300 people employed by St Vincent’s Private and to date the hospital has got only 423 vaccines, a spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Independent.

When concerns about vaccine availability were flagged with management, the doctor received an email stating: “You have expressed concerns about vaccine availability and that you are finding it frustrating and very difficult to speak about.

“Our main aim is to keep you safe and I have discussed this with HR to see how we can support you.

“We believe the best thing at the moment is for you to take paid administrative leave from today and to have an appointment with occupational health.”

The doctor has been working regular shifts at the hospital for a number of years. She questioned why some colleagues had yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine, despite being exposed to severely ill patients.

Read More

“I am fine and don’t need to take time off, I just raised my concerns about the roll-out in a professional way and asked why some of us had not got the vaccine,” she said.

“I don’t understand what basis the hospital asked me to go on leave and get an occupational health assessment when so many healthcare workers are out sick at the moment. I am just concerned and worried for my colleagues and I.”

She questioned why some staff had received their second dose of the vaccine, while many were still waiting on the first.

St Vincent’s said in response: “The vaccine is administered in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations of the second dose vaccine being administered within 21/28 days of the first dose to achieve maximum efficacy.

“In line with HSE guidelines, the vaccine is prioritised to frontline staff who are delivering direct patient care; staff who in the course of their duties may be on wards or in direct contact with patients; other staff who in a surge may be redeployed to support frontline staff.”

A spokesperson said they did not comment on employee matters.

More than 5,400 healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 in the fortnight leading up to January 19, including 1,957 who picked up the virus in a healthcare setting, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

In an email to doctors on January 20, a representative for St Vincent’s Private staff explained there had been delays in the roll-out since it became available to health workers. They said on some days the hospital had received no vaccines at all, while on others they received 60pc or less than what was promised.

The hospital said it was “uncertain when we will receive more vaccines and when we do they will be administered in accordance with the HSE guidelines”.